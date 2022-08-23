Bendigo East Swimming Club member Cameron Jordan has been rewarded for a career-best year in the pool.
At the Swimming Victoria awards, Jordan won the Allen Blue Memorial Trophy as the most outstanding country swimmer for 2021-22.
Jordan was victorious on the back of earning the most FINA points for the year.
"Cameron has trained consistently throughout the year,'' Bendigo East coach, and Cameron's father, John Jordan said.
"His dedication and skill in the pool is consistently demonstrated with his strong results in competitions.
"He's a great role model for our young swimmers."
After some personal best performances at the national championships earlier this year, Cameron Jordan goes into this week's national short course titles in Sydney full of confidence.
Fellow Bendigo East members Veda Haines, Telani Bibby and Henry Allan will swim with Cameron Jordan in the medley relay at the Australian short course titles.
Former Bendigo East junior Jenna Strauch will be one of the favourites in the women's breaststroke events in Sydney.
The titles run from Wednesday through to Saturday.
Meanwhile, Bendigo East had several swimmers qualify to compete in the recent Victorian Open Short Course Championships.
Cameron Jordan finished third in the 50m breaststroke and the 100m breaststroke finals, but it was the form of the next generation of East swimmers that brought a smile to coach John Jordan's face.
11-year-old Azia Fong-Sutton was 10th in the 50m freestyle, 11th in the 100m individual medley and 17th in the 100m freestyle.
"I was very impressed with the results, particularly young swimmers like Azia, who were eligible to participate in the event for the first time," John Jordan said.
Another 11-year-old, Seb Mansfield, saw four personal best times in the five events he swam, while 12-year-old Zarah Reynolds swan two personal best times.
The experienced Isabella Symons was inside the top eight in all three of her events - the open 50m butterfly, 50m backstroke and 100m butterfly.
Charlie Whitsed broke some of his personal best times in a busy six-event schedule, while Bryce Schubert impressed in his three events.
