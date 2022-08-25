DETAILS:
Bed 3 | Bath 3 | Car 4
$820,000 - $840,000
LAND: 1760sqm
AGENCY: Property Plus Real Estate
AGENT: Di Selwood 0488 148 358 and Nathan Diss 03 5447 4088
INSPECT: Saturday 2 - 2.30pm
A wide wrap-around verandah, mature trees and generous land set the scene for this comfortable and stylish residence, reminiscent of a country homestead.
Beautifully appointed, it has undergone an extensive renovation to deliver a modern three-bedroom, three-bathroom home.
The interior offers polished timber flooring, a warm colour palette and designated living and sleeping zones to enhance privacy and enjoyment. The spacious lounge with French doors opens onto the rear paved fire pit for relaxed indoor-outdoor living.
Stainless steel appliances, stone benchtops and soft-close cabinetry feature in the kitchen. Offering a northerly aspect, the adjoining meals area is light filled with garden views and access to the verandah.
The main bedroom suite features a large wall of built-in robes and an ensuite with walk-in shower. Two further bedrooms have built-in robes and picture windows with views to the garden.
The property has leafy surrounds, quality fencing and a 10 x 10-metre garage (or workshop) with three-phase power and a remote-controlled door. There is potential to build an additional dwelling on the property (STCA), ask the agent for more information.
A lovely property in scenic location near Bendigo and Castlemaine.
