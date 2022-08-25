DETAILS:
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Under offer
LAND: 8.09ha
AGENCY: Bendigo Real Estate
AGENT: Laura Campbell 0407 534 950
INSPECT: Contact agent
Anyone with horses will often put their animals first. However, there'll be no need to compromise your own lifestyle dreams at this scenic property.
At Fosterville, this stand-out 20-acre property is purpose-designed for families as well as horses. Equestrian facilities include a grass dressage arena and 19-metre sand round yard. There's a horse shelter and three paddocks fenced according to use, such as show jumping and grazing.
Enjoy 360-degree views of your pocket of paradise from the homestead's full wrap-around verandah and timber deck.
It's a beautiful vantage point to see Fosterville's legendary sunsets and night sky. To watch the weather roll in or simply greet each day with a cup of coffee.
The front door opens to a practical space to kick-off boots, gleaming polished floorboards and a long, central hallway, in keeping with the wide country proportions.
The classic floorplan features four bigger-than-average bedrooms including main suite with a walk-in-robe and ensuite.
The fourth bedroom has a solid timber barn-style sliding door, and a glass door to the verandah.
Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here.
The rear open-plan living space reveals more beautiful views across the landscape to the state forest beyond, thanks to four banks of French doors which wrap around this light-filled room.
A central wood heater radiates its warmth throughout the home, which also features ducted cooling for comfort during the summer months.
A country kitchen brings yet more character, with its timber benches and big island. A dishwasher, freestanding stove and rangehood, plus pantry, is right on-point for many memorable family meals.
Back outside, the double garage has a concrete floor and power connected. There are three rainwater storage tanks, a large dam, plus a seasonal creek.
You'll feel a million miles away from the world here, despite the fixed wireless fast internet and the easy 15-minute drive to Huntly shops and primary school.
Directions: Take the Huntly-Fosterville Road towards Axedale. Turn left into Breayley Lane, which turns into Campaspe Road on the sweeping bend.
Travel approximately 5.8 kilometres to arrive at this property, which is the second house on the right.
Visit www.bendigorealestate.com.au to see more information as well as more properties for sale in Bendigo and surrounding areas.
