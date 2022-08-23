Heathcote Community House is hoping to raise $5000 to install solar panels on its roof to become more energy efficient and save on power bills.
The fundraising campaign started at the end of July and so far has raised more than $500.
Heathcote Community House offers a range of programs, courses and services - from cooking to first aid, internet facilities and Centrelink - as well as providing a gathering place for the community.
Operating out of a 28-year-old mudbrick building, the solar panels would be one part of an ongoing upgrade to the venue.
The findings of a Victorian Government Energy Scorecard Assessment have been adopted to create a priority list of works to improve comfort and the energy efficiency of the building.
Heathcote Community House executive officer Vicki Forde said the report from the assessment had enabled the house to create a staged implementation of recommended improvements over the next two to three years.
"The City of Greater Bendigo Climate Change and Environment Strategy outlines the need to improve community health and resilience, reduce power bills, and reduce pressure on social services and hospitals among many other things," Ms Forde said.
"This project is a great opportunity to share our findings for our part of the catchment, while importantly increasing the liveability of our much visited community house."
The community house will apply for various grants to fund improvement works for ceiling insulation, gap sealing, window treatments, reverse cycle air conditioning and other sustainability measures.
"These improvements will help demonstrate to our community the value of going through the assessment process to provide energy savings, comfort and associated benefits to health," Ms Forde said.
She said the the payback period (power bill savings) on the solar panels could be as short as three years, depending on the size of the roof top system chosen
"It's great to have options and the money saved can be used to increase our services and improve our facilities for all to benefit from," Ms Forde said.
"This sustainability project will allow us to further connect with our community and demonstrate the benefits of rooftop solar and the process of assessing and improving energy efficiency in homes."
The Community Power Hub and Bendigo Sustainability Group has thrown its support behind the fundraising project.
To help with the fundraising, a luncheon will be held at the fully off-grid winery Silver Spoon Estate. Estate founders Tracie and Peter Young will open their new cellar door and bistro to host the Shank and Shiraz fundraiser, which includes a three-course meal, live music and a charity auction.
Limited tickets are now available for the fundraiser on Sunday, September 11 at noon.
"Silver Spoon Estate are the Bendigo Business Sustainability award winners for 2021, and so are a leading example of sustainability and the perfect hosts for the roof-top solar fundraising event," Ms Forde said.
"All profits of the event, including the auction, will go towards the project.
Tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite here.
Further to the luncheon, the Heathcote Community House Trivia Night will be held at the Heathcote Bowling Club on Friday, September 30.
Tickets can be purchased via the community house. Details on the event can be found here.
Donation boxes are also located around Heathcote to help with the fundraising.
Alternatively, tax deductible donations can be made at bsg.org.au/donate/ and remember to choose 'Heathcote Community House' as a reference in your donation.
