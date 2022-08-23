Bendigo Advertiser
Heathcote Community House needs $5000 to become energy efficient

DC
By David Chapman
Updated August 23 2022 - 4:13am, first published 2:00am
Heathcote Community House, led by executive officer Vicki Forde (left), is hoping to become more energy efficient. Picture: SUPPLIED

Heathcote Community House is hoping to raise $5000 to install solar panels on its roof to become more energy efficient and save on power bills.

