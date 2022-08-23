Could Gisborne star Brad Bernacki win the BFNL's Michelsen Medal despite only playing eight matches?
At first glance, you'd think not, but the Bulldogs' midfielder's body of work in the 2022 home and away season was quite remarkable.
Advertisement
In eight games he averaged 37.6 disposals and 12.4 clearances.
Last weekend he returned from a VFL stint with Essendon and picked up 40 possessions and kicked four goals in Gisborne's win over Eaglehawk.
It would be no shock to see Bernacki collect six best on grounds in his eight games.
Nine of the past 20 winners of the Michelsen Medal have polled 18 votes or less votes.
To be fair to the umpires, they don't get access to the Premier Data statistics post-match when they are deciding on the 3, 2 and 1 votes.
It's far easier for us to sit back and use statistical data as a guide to the impact a player has on a game.
Bernacki had 41 disposals in round one win over Sandhurst, 35 touches and two goals against Kyneton in round two, 53 possessions and two goals in round three, 42 disposals against South Bendigo in round six and 32 touches against Golden Square in round eight.
READ MORE: Catch up on the latest local footy news
All of those matches were wins.
His "worst" games were 28 disposals and one goal against Maryborough and 30 touches in the victory over Strathfieldsaye.
One of the negatives for Bernacki is Gisborne's depth.
The Bulldogs finished on top of the ladder for a reason - they have few weak links - and there's plenty of players who could take votes off Bernacki.
READ MORE
Flynn Lakey is number one on that list.
Advertisement
Lakey averaged 29.4 possessions and seven clearances per game.
The inside midfielder has form in league medals having tied for the Morrish Medal in the NAB League last year.
In terms of statistics, Lakey's biggest games did come when Bernacki was playing at Essendon.
Should Bernacki or Lakey win the Michelsen Medal, they'll become the first Gisborne player to win the medal since their current team-mate Scott Walsh won it in 2012.
The Dogs joined the BFNL in 2000 and have won the medal five times - Matt Fitzgerald (2003, 2007), Simon Elsum (2004), Luke Saunders (2005) and Walsh (2012).
Advertisement
The Michelsen Medal count is on September 11.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.