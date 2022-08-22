New drivers and their families will have one less thing to pull their hair out over when it comes to getting their young ones on the roads.
Learners and probationary drivers will no longer have to pay to complete their physical and online tests thanks to the abolition of licence fees.
Aspiring L-platers will save up to $51.40 in fees, while learner drivers going for their P-plates will save up to $133.30 in licence and online hazard perception testing.
Macedon MP Mary-Anne Thomas said the choice to erase fees was made in recognition of the rise in cost of living and also as a reward for safe driving habits.
"This program will keep people on the move and get them where they need to go," she said.
Over 138,000 Victorians who get their L's each year and 121,000 who get their P's will now have more money in their pockets.
Car, motorcycle, and heavy vehicle licence holders of all ages across Macedon will also benefit from reintroduction of the Safe Driver Discount, which was abolished by the former federal government in 2013.
Drivers who have not incurred demerit points or committed road safety offences in the previous three years will receive a 25 per cent discount off their next license renewal, meaning a saving of up to $73 on a new ten-year drivers license.
The safe driver discount will recommence for driver license renewals generated after October 1.
These changes build on other initiatives from the state government to reduce costs for motorists and promote road safety.
Since 2016, the free licence scheme has provided free licences to young drivers under the age of 21 who complete both their red and green probationary periods with no traffic offences or demerit points.
For more information about license and registration services in Victoria or to access the online learner permit and hazard perception tests, head to vicroads.vic.gov.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
