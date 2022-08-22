Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

No more licence fees for Victoria's young L and P-plate drivers says Macedon MP

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated August 23 2022 - 4:25am, first published August 22 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FEE FREE: Macedon MP Mary-Anne Thomas has said young drivers like Dan Krywula will no longer have to pay to complete their driving tests in the region. Picture: SUPPLIED

New drivers and their families will have one less thing to pull their hair out over when it comes to getting their young ones on the roads.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.