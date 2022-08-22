Shire throws hat in the ring to host Commonwealth Games athletes in 2026

The completion of a modern sports precinct could see Commonwealth Games athletes performing with one of Victoria's popular tourist attractions as their backdrop.
Macedon Ranges Shire Council has thrown its hat into the ring to host athletes for training or completion as part of the 2026 Commonwealth Games that will be held across regional Victoria.
The shire will complete stage 1 of its Macedon Ranges Regional Sports Precinct in 2024 and submitted the location to the state government for consideration.
Also submitted was a proposal to see the cycling road race include the scene routes of the Macedon Ranges on the route from Gippsland to Bendigo.
Shire mayor Jennifer Anderson said Hanging Rock's rich cultural heritage and reputation as a top tourist attraction combined with the regions annual Autumn Festival was another concept that offered to have a more extensive program to complement the Commonwealth Games.
"The atmosphere in the Macedon Ranges in Autumn is already amazing with so much natural beauty on display and so many activities taking place," Cr Anderson said.
"It would be great to showcase this to the world by being part of the Commonwealth Games event program."
Shire chief executive Bernie O'Sullivan said the ongoing economic benefit for the region associated with being involved in the Commonwealth Games will be significant.
"Local businesses, accommodation providers and tourism operators have been doing it tough over the last couple of years," he said.
"To have an involvement in the Commonwealth Games that will activate our economy and leave a legacy for the region would be really exciting and make residents proud of our beautiful Shire and provide another way for them to be involved in the Games 2026."
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
