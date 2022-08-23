Greater Bendigo has recorded 76 additional COVID infections overnight.
According to the Victorian Department of Health, the total number of active cases in the municipality is sitting at 428.
Bendigo Health has confirmed staff are caring for 18 COVID patients in hospital, two of those in its respiratory ward.
There are currently no patients being treated in the hospital's intensive care unit.
Staff are monitoring and caring for 56 people in its Hospital in the Home program.
Elsewhere in the state, both Buloke Shire and the Central Goldfields Shire recorded five and nine new infections respectively, while Gannawarra had eight and Loddon had two new cases.
Campaspe Shire (31), Mount Alexander (6) and the Macedon Ranges (23) also saw additional infections.
These number come as Victoria recorded 3638 daily COVID-19 cases on Tuesday afternoon.
The infections were made up of 2971 rapid-antigen tests and 667 positive PCR tests.
The new data takes Victoria's active cases to 20,491.
Currently, there are 433 people in hospital due to COVID-19 with 26 in intensive care and seven on ventilators.
Sadly, 25 COVID-related deaths were recorded.
Temperatures in central Victoria aren't expected to rise above 12 degrees on Tuesday.
Bendigo is set to see a top of 11 with a slight chance of showers and potential for a thunderstorm in the afternoon.
Since 9am on Monday, Bendigo has seen 9.2 millimetres of rain.
To the north, Echuca also has a slight chance of showers and will reach 12 degrees.
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a chance of snow falling at 600 metres in the areas around Maryborough and Castlemaine.
Both towns have a chance to see a late morning storm with Castlemaine reach 10 degrees and Maryborough 11.
Kyneton also has a chance to see snow from 500 metres and late morning rain with a top of just 9 forecast.
Here is a run down of some of the big headlines in Bendigo this morning.
The City of Greater Bendigo council is urging the state government to amend a planning scheme in order to protect 157 miners cottages.
Development threatens the properties with council wanting to protect local places of significance.
Plans to upgrade the Peter Krenz Leisure Centre will be a slow burn despite the community's eagerness to see the project done quickly.
City of Greater Bendigo councillors said the scale of work ahead and funding shortfalls meant it was hard to reduce the 10-year timeframe attached to the upgrade.
Social services minister Amanda Rishworth made the announcement at the weekend with eight DES providers to close and half of the country's 104 providers to be reduced.
Ms Chesters said the announcement did not come as a surprise with the government flagging it would take action against organisations doing the wrong thing.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
