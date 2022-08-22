Castlemaine has wasted little time in locking away senior players for the 2023 BFNL season.
The Magpies' leadership group - which includes star midfielder and Richmond VFL-listed player Bailey Henderson - has already re-signed for next year.
Club president Caleb Kuhle confirmed Henderson, John Watson, Liam Wilkinson, David Stephens and Jackson Hood headline a group of more than 12 senior players that will return to Camp Reserve next season.
"To have that leadership group, with 600 to 700 games of senior experience between them, sign on is really promising,'' Kuhle said.
"The club is heading in the right direction. We're a work in progress and we know we have room to improve, but we're trying to do things better each year.
"(In terms of players singing) we're ahead of where we were last year and the year before that, so that's pleasing."
The Magpies finished ninth in 2022, with two wins and 16 losses.
Their best performance of the season was a gutsy one-point loss to Eaglehawk.
While the club wasn't satisfied with a 2-16 record, Kuhle said the mood around the club was positive.
"We have nine players coming out of the under-18s that are staying with the club to join the senior ranks next year,'' Kuhle said.
"That means a lot to us because our biggest turnover point in the past was not being able to hold on to our youth.
"We need that youth to stay at the club, so we can develop them into senior footballers.
"It reinforces our policy of retaining local players."
Kuhle said the club was in talks with senior coach Don Moran about his future.
Moran, a premiership player with the Pies in 1992, also coaches the club's under-16 team.
"Don indicated that he wants to stick around,'' Kuhle said.
"He's done a great job in his time as coach considering how far behind we were when he started.
"We just want to make sure he's not burning the candle at both ends because he puts in a lot of work with the under-16s.
"We want to look after our people first and foremost."
Kuhle said the Pies were elated to have multiple netball teams competing in finals, including the A-grade squad.
"We're very proud of what our netballers have achieved this year,'' he said.
"It's good reward for effort that we didn't call it quits and kept pushing.
"It just shows that Castlemaine can be competitive in Bendigo."
