Shepparton South clinched its first CV League One championship without kicking a ball at the weekend.
Strathfieldsaye Colts United was forced to forfeit its final round clash with Shepparton South - handing the visitors three points.
Shepparton South basically had the title won the previous week, but coach Rob Harmeston refused to celebrate until it became official.
"It was a bit of an anti-climax, but we got what we wanted and we made sure we had a few beers to celebrate,'' Shepparton South coach Rob Harmeston said.
"This is the trophy we've been pushing for all year. We had an unbeaten season and they don't come around too often, so it's worth celebrating."
Shepparton South finished the home and away season with 17 wins, one draw and 52 points - three points clear of second-placed Tatura.
Shepparton South and Tatura enter the finals as the warm favourites to make the grand final, but the strange make-up of the league's fixture doesn't necessarily advantage the top two teams.
A catch-up game between sixth-placed Strathdale and seventh-placed Epsom has been scheduled for next weekend, so the remainder of the finals' teams have the weekend off.
The top six can't change after Epsom lost to Spring Gully on Sunday.
The top six finals system the league is using for the premiership battle gives Shepparton South and Tatura the first week of the series off.
Therefore, the top two teams won't play again until the weekend of September 11.
"It's not ideal not having a game this week, next week or the week after,'' Harmeston said.
"In terms of training we'll have this week off and then ramp up training again. We'll intensify training, and maybe train an extra day, to make sure we keep our fitness and skills up."
Tatura completed its championship campaign with a 2-1 win over Strathdale.
Zac Ferlauto's 19th goal of the season gave the Ibises a 1-0 lead after 16 minutes.
The Blues tested Tatura, but when Ibises' coach Tristan Zito doubled the lead with 20 minutes to play, Strathdale's hopes appeared dashed.
Lachlan Kelly gave Strathdale a spark when he scored in the 87th minute, but Tatura held on to record its 16th win of the season.
Eaglehawk finished a clear third on the table after defeating Golden City 6-1.
Alex Caldow and Jesse Matthews scored two goals each for the Borough.
Junior Htoo gave the Rams something to cheer about with a second-half goal.
Fourth-placed Shepparton United outclassed La Trobe University 4-0 on the back of a hat-trick from Alisina Alizada.
Spring Gully warmed up for the finals with a 4-1 win over Epsom.
After an even first-half, the Reds scored three times after the break to end the Scorpions' faint finals hopes.
When the League One Men finals commence on September 4, third-placed Eaglehawk plays sixth-placed Strathdale and fourth-placed Shepparton United plays fifth-placed Spring Gully in elimination finals.
The lowest-ranked winner out of the two elimination games advances to play Shepparton South in Shepparton on September 11.
The highest-ranked winner tackles Tatura in Tatura on the same day in the other semi-final.
The winners of the two semi-finals qualify for the grand final at Epsom on Sunday, September 18.
The CV League One top four is set with one round remaining, but the championship race will go down to the wire.
Strathfieldsaye Colts United, Shepparton United, Spring Gully United and La Trobe University will play in the finals series after Strathdale's quest to force its way into the top four came to a grinding halt.
Strathfieldsaye Colts United's 8-3 thrashing of Strathdale on Saturday was the final nail in the Blues' coffin and consolidated Colts' position at the top of the table.
Tara Thomas and Maddie Ridsdale both scored hat-tricks for Colts, while skipper Rebecca Berry scored twice in the second-half.
Tahnee Stevenson scored goals either of half-time for the Blues, while Jess Keating found the back of the net for the first time this season.
Colts hold a two-point advantage over Shepparton United with one round to play.
A draw in their final round clash with third-placed Spring Gully United would be enough for Colts to claim the championship because they have a far superior goal difference compared to Shepparton United.
Shepparton United kept its championship hopes alive by scoring a 2-0 away win against Eaglehawk.
Goals from Pippa Grabham and Rebekah Lawson secured the full points for Shepparton United.
Shepparton United plays Strathdale in the final round and require all three points to have any chance of pinching the championship off Colts.
Spring Gully United edged out La Trobe University 1-0 thanks to a second-half goal from Leila Bartolo.
The Reds will join Colts on 31 points if they win their final round clash, but Colts' goal difference is plus 33 ahead of Gully.
Finishing first or second on the ladder is a big advantage for the League One Women finals.
The top two teams play each other in the second semi-final on September 11 and have a double-chance.
Third plays fourth in a cut-throat first semi-final on the same day.
The winner of the second semi-final advances straight to the grand final on September 18, while the loser plays the victor of the first semi-final in the preliminary final on September 11.
