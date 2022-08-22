Bendigo Advertiser

Finals draw settled for CV League One men and women

By Adam Bourke
Updated August 22 2022 - 7:42am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BEST IN THE BUSINESS: Shepparton South proved a head above the rest in the League One Men championship. Picture: DARREN HOWE

Shepparton South clinched its first CV League One championship without kicking a ball at the weekend.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.