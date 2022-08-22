Australians living with a disability are set to transition to new job providers following a federal government review.
The review, which was launched following evidence to the Royal Commission into Violence, Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation of People with Disability, will see ineffective and poorly performing disability employment services (DES) closed.
Eight of these services will close while half of Australia's 104 providers will have their roles reduced, affecting more than 15,000 people living with a disability.
Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth made the announcement on the weekend ahead of a national roundtable in Canberra on Monday.
Ms Rishworth said she was confident the people affected by the decision would be transitioned to more effective services close-to-home that gave them the best chance to gain meaningful work.
"I'm not going to make any apologies for standing by and watching what has been a very poor performance over a long period of time continue to provide bad service for people living with a disability," she said in a Sky News interview.
"It was absolutely time to take action on this."
The decision means federal funding will only be delivered to the most effective DES providers.
The royal commission found DES providers were not achieving outcomes with some placements only lasting the duration of government subsidies.
Bendigo MP Lisa Chesters said the announcement did not come as a surprise with the government flagging it would take action against organisations doing the wrong thing.
"Minister for the NDIS Bill Shorten was (in Bendigo) last week talking about fraud that is occurring within the (service) and also about the problems we have with some disability employment organisations," Ms Chesters said.
"It is good news that people who aren't doing the right thing by people with a disability will cease to get federal funding.
"That should be the status for any organisation that's doing the wrong thing with federal government funding."
Ms Chesters said she and Mr Shorten met with Bendigo staff from Access Australia during his visit.
"(Access Australia) are doing an amazing job with their supported employees and people with a disability who seek to gain employment outside their social enterprises," she said.
"They're the model of what good disability employment is and we want to make sure that every organization is reaching that standard."
Opposition social services spokesman Michael Sukkar said people living with a disability should be guaranteed a a smooth transition.
"People living with a disability deserve the best possible support to find meaningful employment," he said in a statement.
"The Albanese government needs to guarantee nobody will be worse off following its decision to discontinue these employment services."
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
