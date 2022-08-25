DETAILS:
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 3
$650,000 - $675,000
LAND: 568sqm
AGENCY: First National Tweed Sutherland
AGENT: Darryn O'Keefe 0418 509 563
INSPECT: Saturday 12.15 - 12.45pm
Situated in a quiet court, this three-bedroom home is ready for its new owners to move in. Immaculately presented, freshly painted and with all the creature comforts.
Two living areas provide versatility as well as space for everyone. Open-plan family living is a light-filled zone with sitting, dining and kitchen.
A separate lounge measures about 4.5 x 4.4 metres. It could double-up as a theatre room.
The modern kitchen has views of the leafy outdoors. Ample bench space, extra storage, quality appliances, a stainless steel dishwasher and a special spot for the microwave complete the kitchen.
Three generous bedrooms have fitted storage, include the main suite with ensuite and walk-in robe.
Entertain on the undercover alfresco which is nicely elevated and overlooks the fully-fenced and landscaped back yard. Privacy screens are a nice touch too.
Store tools and equipment in the 3 x 3-metre garden shed. The property includes a double garage with internal access as well as a bonus carport for extra vehicles.
White Hills is just 3.6 kilometres from Bendigo CBD and even closer to the hospital precinct. Local schools, walking tracks, parks and gardens complete your easy lifestyle.
Contact Darryn O'Keefe for more details or inspect this weekend.
