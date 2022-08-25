DETAILS:
Bed 3 | Bath 1 | Car 9
Advertisement
$775,000
LAND: 911sqm
AGENCY: Gavin Butler Real Estate
AGENT: Gavin Butler on 0427 887 766
INSPECT: By appointment
A ripper shed is a standout feature at this delightful property in sought-after Flora Hill. The home offers ample space over two levels with three bedrooms as well as three living areas.
Galley-style kitchen, wall oven, ample storage, security system, outdoor living, carporting and a 16-panel solar system are more features.
Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here.
The shed measures about 9 x 18 metres with internal lining, roof insulation, office space, power connected, concrete flooring and space for up to eight vehicles. Tidy gardens and a secure yard complete this classic family home in a blue-chip location.
Walk to schools, university, shopping village, sports complex, bus stop and creek-side trail. Mere minutes from the city centre as well as Kennington Village.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.