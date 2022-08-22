Unsung heroes of the local community are being encouraged to return to the groups they support.
Volunteer numbers across the region have dipped as a result of the pandemic with many people yet to return to the community groups they previously supported.
Bendigo Volunteer Hub manager Helen Yorston said the pandemic had a real impact on the community after volunteers were told to stop their work.
"Only a lot of the essential services like Foodshare, and some neighborhood houses were operating," she said.
"There were lots of things that volunteers weren't able to do, which was really a challenge. And of course, some of them felt quite lonely and isolated.
"It's really vital to get people out there again, acting and helping out in the community building social connections."
Volunteer-led groups are being encouraged to apply for the federal government volunteer grants program in an effort to draw back old volunteers and recruit new ones.
Eligible organisations can apply for grants between $1000 and $5000 which can be put towards small equipment costs, fuel costs for volunteers, training courses and compulsory background checks.
Bendigo MP Lisa Chesters said the grants were open to groups where volunteers made up 40 per cent of their membership.
"There are so many organisations and that rely on volunteers," she said. "If all our volunteers went on strike or disappeared, central Victoria would stop.
"It's hard to think of an element of our life in central Victoria that isn't touched in some way, or aided in some way by the amazing work of volunteers.
"I'm hoping these grants will encourage more groups to apply and think about ways that they can attract new volunteers or recruit back volunteers that they once had."
Before for pandemic, the Bendigo Volunteer Hub supported almost 5000 volunteers each year.
"When we're connecting with people (as volunteers), and helping out, it makes us feel good," Ms Yorston said. "That's good for our health and well being and the community's health and well being."
Organisations can submit an expression of interest for the Federal Volunteer Grants program by noon on September 19. Applications will be reviewed by an independent community consultation committee.
Groups successful in this process will then be able to apply for the grant through the Department of Social Services. Visit lisachesters.org/volunteergrants for more details.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
