Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo swimmer Jenna Strauch continues good form at Sydney's Duel in the Pool

By Adam Bourke
Updated August 22 2022 - 11:24am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ALL SMILES: Jenna Strauch after swimming for Australia in Sunday night's Duel in the Pool against the United States. Picture: DELLY CARR

Bendigo swimmer Jenna Strauch continued her good form at the Duel in the Pool in Sydney over the weekend.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.