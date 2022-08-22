Bendigo swimmer Jenna Strauch continued her good form at the Duel in the Pool in Sydney over the weekend.
The fourth edition of the Australia versus United States swimming battle proved to be the closest on record.
After a tight first day on Saturday, the United States drew clear on day two to win by 25 points - 309 to 283.
Strauch, fresh from winning silver medals at the world championships and the Commonwealth Games, played her role for the Australian squad.
On Saturday, Strauch was fourth in the 3 x 50m breaststroke skins behind American Kaitlyn Dobler, Australia's Chelsea Hodges and America's Mackenzie Looze.
Strauch backed up by swimming a strong breastroke leg in Australia's impressive 4 x 100m women's medley relay victory alongside Kaylee McKeown, Brianna Throssell and Mollie O'Callaghan.
On Sunday, Strauch was third in the 100m breaststroke behind Aussie team-mate Chelsea Hodges and American Kaitlyn Dobler.
Strauch now turns her attention to the national short course titles in Sydney, starting Wednesday.
That event will be the selection trials for the Australian squad for the FINA World Short Course Championships in Melbourne from December 13-18.
"The short course nationals are a matter of doing my best, so that I can make that team for the worlds,'' Strauch said last week.
"With the worlds being in Melbourne, I'd love to be part of it."
