Shane Fliedner-trained Hi Stranger crowned Victorian country horse of the year

By Kieran Iles
Updated August 22 2022 - 5:49am, first published 1:22am
Hi Stranger, ridden by Damien Thornton, charges to victory in the $160,000 Listed Kilmore Cup (1600m) last November. The now six-year-old gelding has been crowned the 2021-22 Country Racing Victoria horse of the year. Picture: RACING PHOTOS

BENDIGO trainer Shane Fliedner admitted to being a little shocked but thrilled after his stable star Hi Stranger was crowned the 2021-2022 Country Racing Victoria horse of the year.

Local News

