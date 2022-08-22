BENDIGO trainer Shane Fliedner admitted to being a little shocked but thrilled after his stable star Hi Stranger was crowned the 2021-2022 Country Racing Victoria horse of the year.
The now six-year-old gelding claimed the honour in a tight three-horse field, ahead of a pair of Warrnambool-trained gallopers, Symon Wilde's Glassey Miss and the Lindsey Smith-trained In The Boat.
The winner is voted on by representatives from the state's 54 professional country racing clubs.
A remarkably consistent season for Hi Stranger, who had 15 starts, but only five on country tracks, was highlighted by his win in the $160,000 Listed Kilmore Cup (1600m) last November and seconds in the $100,000 Echuca Cup (1400m) and $200,000 Listed Golden Mile at Bendigo in March and April this year.
The winner of last year's Echuca Cup, Hi Stranger carried the clear top weight of 62kg in this year's race when second behind Not To Be Mist, conceding 6kgs to the winner.
Fliedner said he had 'no expectations' heading to Melbourne on Saturday night for Country Racing Victoria's award nights at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre.
But he was able to walk away proud of the recognition afforded to his versatile and always competitive Hi Stranger.
"We didn't expect to win it - I thought the other two horses nominated were good chances," he said.
"But at the end of the day, it's an honour to be known as the best-performed country horse.
"It's a real feather in the cap of the horse more than anything.
"We were rapt to see him recognised for his accomplishments - it was a nice surprise for us."
An ultra-consistent 12 months overall for the son of Zoffany and Luxury Suite included two wins (one metro) and three placings from 15 starts, while rarely running a bad or even moderate race, largely in quality city-class events.
Fliedner was most happiest for Hi Stranger's owners, some of whom were in attendance on Saturday night, and have enjoyed a wonderful ride throughout his career.
The four-time city-winning gelding has won eight races overall and been placed 13 times in 45 starts for earnings of $763,050.
Testament to his class and capabilities, 17 of those starts have been at either Group or Listed level.
His cup win and placing and superb Golden Mile placing aside, the reigning Bendigo horse of the year's other two country track performances in 2021-22 were a third at Pakenham in a $130,000 open handicap and a fourth in the $175,000 Swan Hill Cup in June, when beaten by just 1.6-lengths.
Seventh in his most recent start behind the smart Uncommon James in the $175,000 Listed Regal Roller Stakes (1200m) at Caulfield on August 13, Hi Stranger will be back in action at Caulfield this Saturday in a 1400m handicap.
Fliedner was pleased with his first-up effort in another quality field and race.
"He ran a good race - it was a small but strong race and he was only two lengths off the second horse and four and a bit off the winner, who looked pretty smart," he said.
"The horses in front of him looked pretty smart too, so he comes back to a handicap, which will be interesting to see what happens Saturday.
"The racing is pretty strong up at that level now, anything around the 100 rating now, or a bit less, the races are very competitive at the moment.
"He always runs an honest race and he's always up against good horses.
"We're hoping he's somewhere among the first three on Saturday and then he'll probably go to the Listed Sofitel at Flemington (on September 10) and then hopefully end up in the Seymour Cup at Bendigo in October."
Moving forward, Fliedner expects to have a smaller than previous team as he looks to downsize his operation.
"I'll only have maybe 10 or 12 in work - I may get to 14 or 15 at certain points of the year, but basically it will average out at 10 to 12," he said.
"That's where I'm looking at being. But they will be nice enough horses.
"I've been working towards that; it's common knowledge I am scaling down and looking to sell the block and have more free time or time to do other things."
