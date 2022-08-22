Communities in the Loddon Mallee region will have the opportunity to seek government assistance thanks to a roaming service returning to the area.
Mobile Service Centre staff will be travelling to help customers with essential government services including Centrelink, Medicare and Child Support services in one of three trucks operated by Services Australia.
Mallee MP and regional development spokesperson Anne Webster says it's important communities in rural and remote areas are able to access essential government services easily.
"The versatility of the mobile service centres means they can quickly move to different regions and are often one of the first points of contact for people following an emergency," she said.
For many communities across regional Victoria both distance and location are significant barriers to service access.
"My hope is that all those who need to access services are able to plan and do so when the Golden Wattle truck is in their town," Ms Webster said.
"Anyone with Centrelink or Medicare questions should head down and talk to the staff aboard Golden Wattle.
"Staff on board provide friendly face-to-face services, information and support tailored to customers in these rural and regional communities."
Mobile service centre staff will be able to help with Centrelink claims, Medicare registration and several other government services.
The van was on course to travel the region back in March, however it was redirected at the last minute to assist with the floods in Queensland and NSW.
The services will be available at:
All of the services provided on Golden Wattle are offered with strict COVID-19 safety precautions in place.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
