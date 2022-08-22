Bendigo Advertiser
Herbert finishes T15 at BMW Championship, falls short of Tour Championship finale

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated August 22 2022 - 6:06am, first published 12:10am
Lucas Herbert (File photo).

Lucas Herbert produced his fourth consecutive under-par round in the early hours of Monday morning to finish the BMW Championship (-7) T15 on the leaderboard.

AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

