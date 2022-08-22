Lucas Herbert produced his fourth consecutive under-par round in the early hours of Monday morning to finish the BMW Championship (-7) T15 on the leaderboard.
Despite the top-20 finish, it wasn't enough to lift up the FedEx Cup standings to within the top-30 to book himself a spot in this week's Tour Championship finale at East Lake Golf Club.
During his final round at the BMW Championship, Herbert fired a two-under 69 which saw him hit five of 14 fairways, and landed on 14 of 18 greens in regulation.
His score was bolstered by accurate putting within 10 feet.
On the front nine of the par-71 layout Herbert carded four pars, three birdies and two bogeys.
After making the turn at one-under for the day, his back nine was blemish free with eight pars and one birdie to finish the day at two-under total.
American Patrick Cantlay (-14) won the event and is in prime position to defend his 2021 Tour Championship title once back in action later this week at this year's finale.
Australia's Adam Scott and Cameron Smith will also be in the mix this week at East Lake.
Where the top-30 will start on the leaderboard in next week's finale:
