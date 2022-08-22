The future growth of a Bendigo suburb will be guided by a new strategic plan being developed by the City of Greater Bendigo.
Huntly residents are being asked to have their say on the development of the Huntly Structure Plan by completing a short survey and attending a local workshop.
Council's strategic planning officer, manager Anthony Petherbridge, said the plan aimed to provide a coordinated strategic framework for Huntly's expansion over the next 30 years.
"This is an opportunity to provide input during this critical developmental stage in the project on what gradual changes, improvements and infrastructure will be needed to support a growing community," Mr Petherbridge said.
The suburbs expansion is no small footnote either, with the population growing by more than 50 per cent between 2016 and 2021 according to census data.
A community reference group has been created for Huntly and will operate for two years, meeting regularly.
Public consultation to guide the development of the Huntly Structure Plan closes on Friday, September 30.
The Huntly Structure Plan workshop, which Mr Petherbridge says will help guide the direction and development of the plan, is on September 8 from 6pm to 8.30pm at Huntly Memorial Hall.
A drop-in session will be held on September 28 from 4pm to 6pm at Huntly Memorial Hall.
Hard copies of the survey are available at Huntly Post Office.
For more information on the Huntly Structure Plan visit letstalkgreaterbendigo.com.au/huntly-structure-plan.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
