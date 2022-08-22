Greater Bendigo has recorded 52 additional COVID infections overnight.
According to the Victorian Department of Health, the total number of active cases in the municipality is currently sitting at 441.
Bendigo Health has confirmed staff are caring for 14 COVID patients in hospital.
There are currently no patients being treated in the hospital's intensive care unit.
Staff are monitoring and caring for 50 people in its Hospital in the Home program.
Elsewhere in the state, both Buloke Shire and the Central Goldfields Shire recorded one and 11 new infections respectively, while Gannawarra and Loddon had three and four new cases.
Campaspe Shire (20), Mount Alexander (7) and the Macedon Ranges (26) also saw additional infections.
Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a wanted man known to frequent parts of the region.
James Swift, 42, is wanted on warrant for assault-related offences.
He is Caucasian, about 180cm tall with a slim build and light brown hair and known to frequent the Spring Gully and Bendigo areas.
Mr Swift is known to travel on a motorcycle, specifically a green dirt bike.
Anyone who sights Swift or has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au
Victoria has had less than 3000 daily COVID-19 cases for the second day running with 2600 new infections recorded.
The new cases were the result of 2053 reported rapid-antigen test and 547 positive PCR tests.
Currently, there are 414 people hospitalised with COVID-19 including 28 patients in intensive care and 10 on ventilators.
Sadly, six lives were lost to the virus in the past 24 hours.
On Sunday, Greater Bendigo recorded 63 new cases leaving the municipality with 456 active cases.
Elsewhere on Sunday, the Macedon Ranges recorded 15 cases, Mount Alexander two, the Central Goldfields six, Loddon five, Campaspe 15, Buloke three and Gannawarra two.
A WET Monday is expected with rain forecast to fall across central Victoria.
The Bureau of Meteorology believes Bendigo will see a cloudy day with a very high chance of rain later this morning along with a top of 15 degrees.
Kyneton will only reach a top of 12 with rain in the late morning and the potential of hail in the evening.
Snow is also possible above 1000 metres in the late evening across the Kyneton, Castlemaine and Maryborough areas.
Echuca also has a good chance of showers but will reach a top close to 18 degrees.
