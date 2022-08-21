Bridgewater kept its Loddon Valley Football Netball League premiership hopes alive with a commanding win in Sunday's elimination final against Bears-Lagoon Serpentine.
The Mean Machine overcame a sluggish start, and the absence of key player Andrew Collins, to win comfortably, 14.13 (97) to 6.6 (42).
"We started a bit slow, but we got ourselves back in the contest in the second quarter and we were able to keep it going, which was pleasing,'' Bridgewater coach Rick Ladson said.
Kicking with the wind in the first quarter, the Bears started brightly and led by 15 points at the first change.
Any confidence the Bears gained from the opening term quickly evaporated.
The Mean Machine piled on seven goals to two in the second quarter to take an 18-point advantage into the main break.
With Lachlan Allison dominant in defence, and Harry Donegan, Cal Prest and Emile Pavlich controlling the midfield, the Mean Machine put the game out of the Bears' reach in a dour second half.
Bridgewater kicked 5.9 to 0.2 for the half and now sets its sights on Mitiamo in next Sunday's first semi-final.
"The wind died down for the second-half and I thought our defenders adjusted well and we were able to nullify the impact of a couple of their dangerous forwards,'' Ladson said.
"We made the most of our opportunities at the other end.
"The caper we're in is you win you keep going and lose and you're done.
"We'll rally the troops and get ready to play a really classy side in Mitiamo."
Nick Hall, Josh Martyn and Pavlich kicked three goals each for Bridgewater.
Ladson said the Mean Machine had "a couple of sore bodies" and he was "hopeful" of getting a couple of senior players back into the team for next week.
The loss brought an end to the Bears' season.
Playing without injured coach Justin Laird was always going to be a tough task, but they did their club proud.
Forward Ryan Prendergast set the Bears alight with five first-half goals, while Jeremy Hancock, Beau Roy-Clements, Zachary Stone and Darcy Poulter played well.
Bridgewater 2.1 9.4 11.6 14.13 (97)
B/L Serpentine 4.4 6.4 6.5 6.6 (42)
GOALS - Bridgewater: N. Hall 3, E. Pavlich 3, J. Martyn 3, H. McKinley, D. Wood, A. Pollock, J. Ellings, H. Donegan. B/L-Serpentine: R. Prendergast, A. Gladman.
BEST - Bridgewater: L. Allison, H. Donegan, C. Prest, C. Ross, E. Pavlich, A. Pollock. B/L-Serpentine: J. Hancock, B. Roy-Clements, Z. Stone, D. Poulter, J. Walsh, H. Gadsden.
