And then there were five.
Gisborne, Strathfieldsaye, Golden Square, South Bendigo and Sandhurst will compete for the 2022 BFNL premiership.
The potential round 18 dramas for those battling for finals spots were averted with results going to script.
South Bendigo and Sandhurst secured fourth and fifth place respectively after they scored big wins.
The Bloods will play finals for the first time in a decade after they defeated Kangaroo Flat by 63 points, while the Dragons, who looked done and dusted one month ago, set up an elimination final clash with South Bendigo by thrashing Castlemaine by 134 points.
Eaglehawk upstaging Gisborne and/or Kyneton producing a 40-goal win over Maryborough could have added some stress to the Bloods' and Dragons' day, but neither eventuated.
Eaglehawk's disappointing season finished with an 80-point loss to the newly crowned minor premiers, while Kyneton made a bright start but eventually had to settle for a 101-point win over the Magpies.
Sandhurst, who finished 15.64 per cent clear of Kyneton on the ladder, won five of its final six games to move from seventh to fifth.
"We did it the hard way, but once you're in it doesn't matter how you got there,'' Sandhurst coach Ashley Connick said.
"We start again now and look forward to playing South Bendigo next week."
In the battle of two premiership contenders, Golden Square scored its first win at Tannery Lane since 2017 when it handed Strathfieldsaye a 47-point defeat.
It was the Storm's largest loss on home soil since round three of the 2014 season when Sandhurst won by Sandhurst 79 points.
The victory moved the Dogs ahead of the Storm into second place on the table and the two teams will meet again in Saturday's qualifying final.
Can the Storm turn the result around in seven days?
"We have the talent, we've just got to get it done,'' Storm co-coach Darryl Wilson said.
"We were disappointed with the way we played in the first half, but it's not the end of the world.
"The sun will come up tomorrow and we move on."
