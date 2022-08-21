Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Pioneers storm home to defeat Bushrangers in NAB League

By Adam Bourke
Updated August 21 2022 - 8:31am, first published 8:00am
BALL HUNTING: Bendigo Pioneers' Malik Gordon leads the race for the footy against the Murray Bushrangers. Picture: BRENDAN McCARTHY

A controversial after the siren goal from Harley Reid lifted the Bendigo Pioneers to a stunning three-point win over the Murray Bushrangers in their NAB League clash at the QEO on Sunday.

