A controversial after the siren goal from Harley Reid lifted the Bendigo Pioneers to a stunning three-point win over the Murray Bushrangers in their NAB League clash at the QEO on Sunday.
After kicking just one goal in the first three quarters, the Pioneers scored the final four majors of the game to win 5.15 (45) to 5.11 (41).
They were still nine points behind 20 minutes into the final quarter before Reid broke a tackle and handballed to the running Noah Long, who slotted his first goal of the game.
With seconds remaining on the clock, the Pioneers charged forward and a Charlie Hillier kick from 50m out was touched through for a point.
On the resulting kick-in the Bushrangers were penalised under the NAB League's high density rule for not having five players in their front half of the ground.
Reid was meant to take the kick from 20m out in front, but the Bushrangers player with the ball just dropped it on the ground instead of giving it back to the Pioneers' forward.
A 50m penalty was paid and Reid marched to the goal line as the siren sounded.
Reid calmly slotted the goal and the Pioneers celebrated their third win of the season.
"It's disappointing that a game is decided with 10 seconds to go by a free kick like that,'' Pioneers' coach Danny O'Bree said.
"I'm not sure how many players they had in their forward half, but that's the way it goes."
The Pioneers wasted possession for the first three quarters.
They kicked seven-straight behinds until Harvey Gallagher broke the drought at the 22-minute mark of the second quarter.
The skipper showed his class by intercepting the ball on forward 50 and kicking truly on the run.
The Pioneers didn't kick a goal in the third term and trailed by 23 points at the final change.
Even the most positive Pioneers' fans must have thought it wasn't going to be their day.
"Our composure was poor and we just kept turning the ball over,'' O'Bree said.
"We struggled to fix it and we had heaps of opportunities going forward.
"We had more than enough play throughout the game, but we kept bombing away.
"We're playing some really good footy at times, but we have some things we need to tidy up and composure is one of them.
"The pleasing thing today was that we really toughed it out. In other games this year we've probably laid down in those situations."
The Pioneers finished 12th on the ladder at the completion of the home and away season.
They now face the fifth-placed Oakleigh Chargers in next weekend's wildcard round.
