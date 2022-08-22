Bendigo Advertiser
Young holds off elite pack to win 2022 Rob Vernon Memorial cycling race

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated August 22 2022 - 6:17am, first published 2:10am
OVER THE LINE: Rob Young held off a strong pack of riders to win Sunday's 41st edition of the prestigious Rob Vernon Memorial. Pictures: RICHARD BAILEY

Albury-Wodonga's Robert Young held off an elite field of riders on Sunday to win the 41st edition of the Bendigo District Cycling Club's Rob Vernon Memorial.

Local News

