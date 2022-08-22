Young holds off elite pack to win 2022 Rob Vernon Memorial cycling race

Albury-Wodonga's Robert Young held off an elite field of riders on Sunday to win the 41st edition of the Bendigo District Cycling Club's Rob Vernon Memorial.
Youing, who started on the 15-minute mark, was first over the line of the 99km race through the Bendigo region and finished six seconds ahead of Brett Kingston (10m) (Carnegie Caulfield CC) and local Brodie Sims(6m) (BDCC) who rounded out the podium.
Advertisement
At the start of the day all eyes were on the 13-strong field of scratch riders, however, they had to put in the hard yards to catch the six-minute mark group, followed by the 10m racers and the 15/2/27/40m field who were all in action.
During the section from Redesdale to the Sutton Grange Hall there were 11 climbs which led to groups falling behind but all three limit markers held a six minute and 30 second gap to the scratch riders.
Three scratch riders in Jack Aitken, Louis Perrmiman and Bendigo Kobe Henderson made their move to bridge the first to second group, and then onto the group of 30 on the last right hard turn onto Storys Road with 4km left until the finish line.
Young showed his race experience on the bike and made his winning move when approaching Sedgwick with 7km left as the scratch riders were hot on his trail.
Young's move was bold, but he was able to hold on without any issues and crossed the line with a six second buffer, final time 2:30.53.
Ballarat's Perriman (Scr) was the fastest overall time at 2:15:.59 (15th) and Sunbury's Justin Barrow (15m) was the fastest female at 2:30.59 (24th).
BDCC's Nate Hadden (6m) had another impressive ride to finish in fifth position and took out the fastest under-19 rider classification.
The Rob Vernon Memorial is considered to be Victorian cycling's equivalent to a horse racing Group One event, which has been won by some of the sport's best, including Bendigo's Peta Mullens and Noel Hughes.
The 2022 running of the race was the first time the BDCC had held the event since 2019 due to lockdowns and COVID-19 restrictions.
Next on the BDCC's calendar are the Road Junior Club Championships which get underway on August 28.
To be held at Junortoun on a 5.9km circuit, under-13 riders will race two laps, while under-15 will compete five laps while under-17s will be challenged by a seven-lap showdown.
Latest sport news:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.