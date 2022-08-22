Two big matches played out during the final round of the regular 2022 Central Victoria Football League Women's season.
Eaglehawk hit the road for the round 18 must-win match against Kerang in order to lock in fourth on the ladder and the last remaining spot in finals.
Hawks handed the Blues a 122-loss to get the job done and have made Eaglehawk FNC history as the club's first senior women's team to play in a finals series.
With the season on the line, the Hawks came flying straight out the gates to keep the Blues scoreless across all four quarters, final scores 18.14 (122) against 0.0 (0).
EFNC senior women's coach Geoff West said it was a huge achievement for everyone at the club.
"It's making history as this year will be the first time Eaglehawk has played women's football finals," he said.
"It's very exciting as all of the hard work has paid off."
During the win at Riverside Park on Sunday, Samantha Heron contributed six goals to the tally, followed by Grace Edlin (5) in addition to an even spread of other goalkickers.
Edlin was named among the best, alongside Courtney Smith, Hannah Kenny, Emily Field, Kelly Mensforth and Chloe Green.
Kerang's best were Jessica Searle, Jedda Birch, Kate Spiers, Sarah Ride, Kendall Ash, and Yasmin Harrington.
West said despite the straight-forward win, it was an overall team performance
"All day long we managed to move the ball cleanly and sharply around the ground which allowed us to have plenty of damage up forward."
West hopes the winning momentum continues this weekend as accordingly to the current ladder the Hawks will face Thunder in the first week of finals.
"Thunder head into next week on the back of a great win over Castlemaine and there's no doubt we will need to play our best footy as they are a good outfit," he said.
"Going into the match as underdogs isn't a bad thing as Thunder really have been the benchmark of women's footy for years."
Thunder head into the first week of finals after handing Castlemaine their first loss of the season - a one point thriller at the Magpies' nest at Camp Reserve, final result 4.8 (32) over 4.7 (31).
Magpies put two goals on the board in the first quarter to take the early lead, but the Thunder's defence proved too strong as they were unable to score another until the fourth quarter.
During the second and third quarters Thunder scored three goals to take a nine-point lead into the fourth.
Despite a last-minute surge from the Pies, Thunder held on to take the game by one point.
Thunder's Britney Mueck scored two goals, followed by Louise Bibby and Jaime Sawers with one each.
Best players: Megan Williamson, Jessica Kennedy, Phoebe Cuttriss, Abbey Barber, Imogen Kendal and Katelyn Hazlett.
Shelby Knoll booted three for the Pies with the other contribution coming from Bridie Semmens.
Best players: Victoria Christie, Meg Ginnivan, Tia Davidge, Jemma Finning, Bridie Semmens and Taylah Sartori.
Golden Square finished the regular season with a 133-point win over Strathfieldsaye, final result 19.21 (135) over 0.2 (2).
Square's Bree Heiden showed form with five goals, followed by Charlotte Beavan and Mia ward with four each.
Best players: Bree Heiden, Charlotte Beavan, Ruby Campbell, Amanda Carrod, Emma Gilligan and Mia Ward
Storm's best were Bryde O'Rourke, Ireland O'Rourke, Eliza Long, Molly Pianta and Caitlin Shaw.
At this stage, pending the outcome of a lodged appeal, next week's first round of finals will see Magpies and Square go head-to-head in the qualifying final, meanwhile Thunder and Hawks will meet in the elimination match.
1. Castlemaine (52) 702.70% 13-1
2. Golden Square (48) 643.55% 12-2
3. Thunder (36) 456.54% 9-5
4. Eaglehawk (32) 209.88% 8-6
5. Kyneton (32) 185.68% 8-6
6. Strathfieldsaye (16) 32.16% 4-10
7. North Bendigo (4) 6.66% 1-12
8. Kerang (4) 3.08% 1-10
