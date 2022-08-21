Fast-starting Grasshoppers stay in HDFNL premiership race; Demons bow out

COLBINABBIN shrugged off its slow start to games that have become a trend through the second half of the season to keep its Heathcote District league season alive at the expense of White Hills on Sunday.
The Grasshoppers had only won one of their previous 10 first quarters heading into Sunday's first semi-final at Toolleen, but they wasted no time piling the scoreboard pressure on the Demons on the way to a 35-point victory, 17.9 (111) to 11.10 (76)
In what was a solid bounce-back performance from the previous week's qualifying final loss to Mount Pleasant, the win sets the Grasshoppers up with a crack at Lockington-Bamawm United in next Saturday's preliminary final.
It's said that the best pressure is scoreboard pressure - particularly when your season is on the line - and the Grasshoppers applied it from the outset.
The Grasshoppers kicked the opening five goals of the game inside the first 24 minutes to quickly put the Demons on the backfoot.
The Grasshoppers had 5.3 on the board before White Hills' veteran Matt Sawyer marked and kicked his side's first goal at the 27-minute mark.
Early in the second quarter it looked how far Colbinabbin as a blowout loomed with the Grasshoppers leading by 44 points, 51-7.
But with the game threatening to get out of hand, the Demons dug in and in a 10-minute burst kicked four goals in quick succession to trim the deficit to 17 points before both teams had players reported and sent off with a yellow card.
Colbinabbin's Jed Brain was reported for engaging in rough play against the Demons' Rhys Irwin, while White Hills' Cohen Kekich was reported for striking Brain.
The Grasshoppers led by 19 points at half-time, 9.5 to 6.4, before re-asserting their dominance in the third term, kicking five goals to one to break the game open again and keep themselves in the hunt for their first premiership since 2008, while the Demons still haven't been beyond the second week of the finals since 2005.
"Our game is really based on our pressure, but there is a big difference between saying it and doing it and today we did it," Colbinabbin coach Julian Bull said.
"We laid 26 tackles in the first quarter and that sort of pressure obviously nulifies what they can do and gets the ball going our way."
Colbinabbin's best was led by inclusion Ben Southam, who kicked four goals, while James Brain and Matt Riordan slotted three each.
Mitch Dole booted four goals for the Demons, who named Doolan Nihill best.
Meanwhile, the Demons have announced Jack Fallon will be joined as a co-coach next year by dual Sandhurst best and fairest and Benalla premiership player Jake Pallpratt.
Pallpratt previously won Sandhurst's best and fairests as a half-back in 2018-19.
