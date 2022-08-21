Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ

Fast-starting Grasshoppers stay in HDFNL premiership race; Demons bow out

By Luke West
Updated August 21 2022 - 8:38am, first published 8:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Colbinabbin's Matt Riordan kicked three goals on Sunday. Picture: ANTHONY PINDA

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.