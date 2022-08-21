For a little while the Kyneton Tigers thought their BFNL finals dream was alive.
The Tigers kicked 8.5 to no score against Maryborough in the first quarter of their round 18 clash and, at the same time, Sandhurst had battled its way to a two-goal lead over Castlemaine at Camp Reserve.
Advertisement
The percentage gap between fifth-placed Sandhurst and the Tigers had closed and there was a glint in the eyes of the Kyneton faithful.
30 minutes later Kyneton's unlikely quest was quashed.
Sandhurst kicked 10 goals to one in its second term, while the Tigers only managed five goals to one against Maryborough.
It took the wind out of the Kyneton sails and the Tigers cruised to a 19.19 (133) to 4.8 (32) victory.
READ MORE: Catch up on the latest local footy news
They finished 2022 with 10 wins in sixth position on the ladder and missed the finals on percentage.
"We were on target at quarter-time to kick 40 goals, but it was never really going to happen,'' Kyneton coach Paul Chapman said with a chuckle.
"We kept our eyes on the other games and, even if we had kicked 40 goals, it wouldn't have been enough to get us ahead of Sandhurst.
"We had a crack and we had a lot of fun in our last game. That's what we wanted to do."
Veteran Tiger Rhys Magin kicked nine goals in what could be his final game for the club.
Magin finished the season with 75 goals to be second on the league goalkicking table behind Golden Square's Joel Brett (92).
Midfielders Dean Bartrop and Cameron Manuel capped impressive first seasons in the BFNL, while youngsters Hamish Yunghanns and Caleb Fisher continued their development with strong games to finish the year.
Maryborough finished the season with a 0-18 record. The Pies were best served on Saturday by Brady Neill, Dylan Harberger, Thomas Gardam and Jayden Hooper.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.