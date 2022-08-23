Bendigo-bound Boomers expect tough match against Iran in World Cup qualifier

Boomers' guard Mitch McCarron believes Australia's national men's basketball team will be bolstered with confidence ahead of two upcoming World Cup qualifying matches after taking out last month's Asia Cup.
First up the Boomers travel to the Middle East on August 25 for a clash with Bahrain, before returning back to Australia for their match against Iran in Bendigo just days later at the Red Energy Arena.
Advertisement
It's been a whirlwind few weeks for McCarron and the Boomers, but the 30-year-old is focused and ready for the job ahead.
"We had a really fun tournament at the Asia Cup and were challenged a lot as a group," he said.
"While we have a new-look roster for this next series of qualifying matches we will head into the games as quite confident."
The Boomers' squad will feature Luke Travers, who in June was the No.56 pick in the NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers, in addition to Nick Kay, Angus Brand and Sam Froling,
McCarron, who captained the Boomers to victory over Lebanon at the Asia Cup, said he expected two competitive games against both Bahrain and Iran.
"We know Bahrain are competitive as we saw them play some great basketball at times in Jakarta...they have extremely talented guards that know how to score the ball which is something we need to keep our eyes on," he said.
He also expects an equally as tough game against Iran.
"They tend to play a similar roster in the most recent games of theirs that I've seen," he said.
"There's no doubt that they will be ready to play as I am sure they would've been disappointed with their loss at the Asia Cup."
Iran was knocked out in the quarter finals after being defeated by Jordan 91-76.
McCarron looked forward to the opportunity of heading out into regional Victoria.
"We're all hoping for a big Bendigo crowd and that everyone comes out to support us.
"Hopefully there's a great vibe for the team."
The anticipation and excitement of playing in Bendigo was shared by the Boomers' coach Mike Kelly.
Advertisement
"Bendigo is a great basketball town and you know that whenever the Boomers set foot on the court you will get a physical encounter, so the fans have a lot to look forward to," Kelly said.
"Our last two performances in Melbourne and Jakarta were really solid and I look forward to working with this group of players who have made themselves available for these games."
The last time the Boomers played in Bendigo was in 2018 when Australia belted Kazakhstan 94-41.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.