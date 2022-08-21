Tigers show their class in 67-point NCFL first semi-final win over Redbacks

JUST as it had done both times in their home and away meetings, Sea Lake Nandaly was a comfortable winner over Wedderburn in their North Central league first semi-final on Saturday.
The reigning premier Tigers - albeit a flag that was won back in 2019 - beat the Redbacks by 67 points at Donald, 15.11 (101) to 4.10 (34).
The duo of Will Simpson and captain Matt Elliott both kicked five goals for the Tigers, while down the other end Sea Lake Nandaly's defence held the Redbacks to just one goal in each quarter.
"Our backline has been exceptional, but further up the ground through the midfield we had a real focus on putting a lot of pressure on to eliminate Wedderburn's clean entries," Tigers coach Joel Donnan said.
"Wedderburn kicked a few behinds, but I think that came back to our midfield pressure really forcing them to not have the clean entries they would have liked, which obviously helped our backs.
"We had a couple of good run-ons of three or four goals in a row throughout the game and that gets the boys up and about.
"Will Simpson and Matt Elliott both played really good roles for us and got among the goals.
"Trent Donnan was good through the middle and a couple of young fellas in Callan Noonan and Austin Mertz also both played really well for us.
"Overall, it was a really good team effort."
Saturday's game was a long-awaited return to the business end of the season for the Redbacks, who hadn't played a final since winning the last of their four flags in a row in 2014.
The Redbacks were best served by three of their most consistent players of the season in Corey Lowry, Jordan Rosengren and Hamish Winter-Irving.
The Tigers now have the chance to freshen up with a week off before playing in the preliminary final on September 3 at Charlton against either Birchip-Watchem or Donald.
The Bulls and Royals meet in next Saturday's second semi-final at Sea Lake.
Sea Lake Nandaly Tigers Seniors 2.3 6.4 12.6 15.11 (101)
Wedderburn Senior 1.2 2.5 3.7 4.10 (34)
GOALS: Sea Lake Nandaly Tigers Seniors: W.Simpson 5, M.Elliott 5, J.Summerhayes 2, R.Osullivan 1, A.Mertz 1, B.Mcinnes 1; Wedderburn Senior: L.Holt 1, D.Benaim 1, J.McKay 1, T.Campbell 1
BEST: Sea Lake Nandaly Tigers Seniors: W.Simpson, R.Osullivan, B.Adcock, A.Mertz, B.Weir, T.Donnan; Wedderburn Senior: C.Lowry, J.Rosengren, H.Winter-Irving, J.Lockhart, J.Jones, J.McKay
