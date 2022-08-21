Bendigo Advertiser
Second-term surget sets up South Bendigo's big win over Kangaroo Flat

By Adam Bourke
Updated August 21 2022 - 2:35am, first published 1:30am
Will Keck kicked two goals in South Bendigo's final home game on the QEO.

South Bendigo officially qualified for its first finals campaign in 10 years when it defeated Kangaroo Flat by 63 points.

