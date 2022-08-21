South Bendigo officially qualified for its first finals campaign in 10 years when it defeated Kangaroo Flat by 63 points.
The 15.17 (107) to 6.8 (44) victory secured South fourth place and an elimination final date with Sandhurst.
Advertisement
It also marked the end of an era for the Bloods.The game was South Bendigo's last home match at the QEO.
From next season the club will play its home games at its new base at Harry Trott Oval in Kennington.
"It's a nice feeling to finally lock the finals in,'' South Bendigo coach Nathan Horbury said.
"It's taken a lot of hard work and now we look forward to playing Sandhurst next week."
South entered the match just needing the four points to earn a finals berth and the nerves showed early.
In a scrappy first term, the Bloods and Roos combined for 10-straight behinds before Michael Herlihy kicked the opening goal of the match for South late in the quarter via a 50m penalty.
The 1.7 to 0.3 first term was hardly inspiring for a team wanting to play finals, but a reset at quarter-time settled the Bloods' nerves.
They responded with a seven-goal-to-one second term that, firstly, broke the Roos' resistance and, secondly, ensured the Bloods would play finals.
The margin grew to 75 points before the Roos outscored South in their final quarter under departing coach James Flaherty to put some respectability on the scoreboard.
"We played bad footy in the first quarter,'' Horbury said.
"Kangaroo Flat brought the pressure early and played some good footy in the first 15-20 minutes.
"In the second quarter we got back to playing our brand of footy.
"Kangaroo Flat is a young side and if you let them hang around they grow in confidence, so it was good to put the game away."
South forward Brock Harvey capped a career-best home and away season with six goals, while Michael Herlihy, Isaiah Miller and Sam Langley warmed up for the finals with solid performances.
Jade Mayes, Liam Collins, Ryan O'Keefe and Ethan Roberts were best for the Roos, who finish the season in eighth place with a 4-14 record.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.