Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Magpies stun Dragons with comeback BFNL netball victory

By Kieran Iles
Updated August 21 2022 - 1:48am, first published 12:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Castlemaine playing coach Fiona Fowler. File picture: KIERAN ILES

CASTLEMAINE'S first season back in the top tier of BFNL netball since 2017 is gathering steam at the right end of the season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.