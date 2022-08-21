Magpies stun Dragons with comeback BFNL netball victory

CASTLEMAINE'S first season back in the top tier of BFNL netball since 2017 is gathering steam at the right end of the season.
The Magpies ensured they would head into this year's finals series with maximum momentum, turning heads with a stirring one-goal comeback victory over fellow premiership aspirant Sandhurst at Camp Reserve on Saturday.
An intriguing final round of matches before finals brought with it consequences for several teams, most conspicuously for Sandhurst, which surrendered top spot and a break in the first week of finals following its loss to Castlemaine.
Kangaroo Flat pounced to claim top spot following a 19-goal win over South Bendigo, which fell from fourth to fifth ahead of its elimination final clash next Sunday against the Magpies.
Third-placed Gisborne was the only top-five side to end Saturday in the same ladder position as it started the day, after beating Eaglehawk 50-35.
There were no positional changes outside the top five after sixth-placed Kyneton defeated Maryborough (seventh) 48-43, while Strathfieldsaye did not move from ninth, despite finishing the season on a winning note in a 60-40 victory over Golden Square.
The Bulldogs were hoping to break their drought to help club legend Kristen Wilson celebrate her 300th game in style, but unfortunately came up short against a determined Storm.
While wins against top-five opponents have been hard to come by for Castlemaine, despite plenty of competitive performances, the Magpies stunned the three-time reigning premiers.
A 47-46 win was built on determination and persistence as the Magpies trailed by six goals at quarter time and nine goals at half time.
Magpies joint coach Gary Cooke hailed a brilliant win after the first half had not gone as he and on-court leader Fiona Fowler had scripted.
"We knew it would be a challenge, Sandhurst is such a phenomenal team," he said.
"We had a talk before the game about needing to be consistent because the last time we played them it was 13-all in the first quarter and 13-12 in the last quarter, but we just fell away in the second and third.
"But what did we do? We had an ordinary first quarter and had to re-jig and that didn't quite work as we ended up nine down.
"But we were never rattled, we knew we could pull them in, we just needed to win more ball in defence and we just had to settle in attack.
"We were getting a little hesitant - there was somewhere there, but we were just a little resistant to pass the ball in.
"We felt we had plenty of momentum in the second half, but we knew it was never going to be easy. Sandhurst can punish you so easily.
"But we kept pegging away and in the end it worked for us."
The move of emerging youngster Caitlin Richardson into goals and Maddie Carter into wing defence to curb the influence of Sandhurst's Shae Clifford in the second half helped open the avenue to for the Magpies, who steadily pegged the margin back to six goals at three quarter time before finishing over the top of the Dragons with a 14-7 last quarter.
Absent from A-grade since 2017, the win was the Magpies' most significant since their last A-grade finals season in 2013.
It was achieved without one of their stars Kelsie Rainbow and versatile midcourter Georgie Rodger.
Cooke said the win would ensure the Magpies would head into the elimination final full of confidence against South Bendigo, a team they beat less than a month ago.
"We feel like that has been building as the second half of the season has been going," he said.
"We've said since day one when we Fi and I took on the job that our goal was to play finals and we knew that would be a big challenge.
"But we feel we have shifted into another level of confidence, even though we know the challenge ahead is big."
Kangaroo Flat coach Jayden Cowling was not afraid to admit to being both 'stoked' and 'a little surprised' to see his team end up in top spot after a dramatic round 18.
He added that was in no way meant to take away from the Magpies' brilliant win over the Dragons.
"We're stoked to end up on top, but our main focus was to put together a good four-quarter performance (against South Bendigo)," he said.
"We were by no means writing off Castlemaine from beating Sandhurst as we know they are a really great side.
"We were kind of locked into playing next week, so it wasn't too much of a focus for us, but it's a bit of an extra touch to our win to know we've finished on top and we get that extra week off to rest a few niggles."
Cowling was further rapt to emerge with a 19-goal win over a fellow finals rival, which was achieved without star midcourter Ashley Ryan, who is battling a foot injury and facing a race against time to be fit for finals.
"We knew South would be tough, but I thought our girls played well. They had a great start to the game and really carried that on throughout the game," he said.
"I thought (goal attack) Abbey Ryan had an outstanding game, she was really dominant under the post and created a lot of movement.
"Chelsea Sartori had an outstanding game and so did Ingrid Hopkins, who won us a lot of ball at the back and we were able to convert that down the other end."
