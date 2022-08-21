Braves men win overtime thriller, women progress to preliminary final

Bendigo Braves men have booked themselves a spot in the NBL1 South semi-finals after a thrilling overtime win against Knox Raiders on Saturday night.
Braves defeated Raiders 109-102 in a nail-biting clash at Red Energy during overtime after overcoming a six-point deficit during the final two minutes of regular play.
With one minute and 42 seconds left on the clock in the fourth quarter, Braves dug-deep in front of their home crowd to level the scores to send the elimination final into overtime.
There were three seconds left on the clock with Braves in possession, but trailing the Raiders by three points.
Import Malcolm Bernard, who was back on court for his first game in several weeks after recovering from a hamstring injury, then found an opening for a three-pointer which he nailed to bring the scores level at 94-94 - sending the game into overtime.
A three-pointer from the Raiders' Adam Gibson started the scoring during overtime, but the Braves had all the answers to silence their opponents and see out the game.
Braves men's coach Steve Black said his team showed resilience during the crucial playoffs win.
"I am so proud of the boys in the way they fought and just hung in there," he said.
"They're (Raiders) a hell of a team that played a hell of a game. Gibson was unbelievable and Robinson was just as tough.
"For us to pull that off, we're just pumped."
Bernard sent a reminder to the league that's back with the crucial three-pointer leveler in regular time, in addition to top-scoring for the Braves with 30 points, four rebounds, nine assists and five steals.
Kuany Kuany had another stellar game with 22 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, followed by Isaac Murphy on 17 points, four rebounds and one assist.
Black said Bernard brought a governing presence to the court in his return match from injury.
"The guy can play. He's tough...I probably blew out his minute limit but overall he's unbelievable," he laughed
The first-year Braves coach was equally impressed with the off-court happenings at Red Energy arena.
"I want to thank everyone including all of our fans and volunteers," he said.
"The atmosphere was amazing. You can't not be proud of what everyone is building here."
Now that the Braves have knocked off the Raiders, they have booked themselves a spot in this Friday's semi-final against Kilsyth Cobras.
Braves were defeated by the Cobras during the final regular round of the season, with the loss preventing them from locking in the double-chance.
However, Black was thrilled to now have a second shot at taming the Cobras.
Cobras head into the clash after not taking advantage of their double-chance on Friday night when they were defeated by Mt Gambier Pioneers 94-84.
Meanwhile earlier on Saturday night, Braves women booked themselves a home-court preliminary final next week after defeating Nunawading Spectres by 18 points, final result 91-73.
By the end of the first quarter the scores were level at 25-25, then once back on court the Braves made their move to break away to a 46-35 lead at the main break.
Despite being outscored 19-20 in the third, the Braves pulled out all the stops in the final quarter to see out the match comfortably and deny the Spectres clean passage to the preliminary finals.
Braves women's coach Mark Alabakov said the challenging match against the Spectres was "everything that we expected".
"It was proper team basketball that we had to overcome as there wasn't just one prominent figure that needed to be stopped on their line up," he said.
In terms of execution of strategy, Alabakov said it played out perfectly to the Braves' advantage.
"In terms of trying to force the Spectres into the shots we wanted to see them take, we did it well for the entirety of the match," he said.
"We also did a deep dive analytically into how the Spectres go without Alice Kunek (recently signed in Europe) and what other teams have done well against them tactically."
"We're fortunate and lucky that everything went to plan offensively which led to a good spread of scorers with four in the double digits."
Alabakov said the Braves' performance in the second half was spurred on by efficient offensive rebounds
"We were able to create more shots which was crucial as they were really trying to muddy up our game during the second half," he said.
Tess Madgen put on her usual top-performance with 29 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists to lead the Braves' scoring.
Megan McKay was next best on 23 with seven boards and one assist, followed by Abbey Wehrung on 20 points seven rebounds and one assist.
Braves women return to the court next Sunday at Red Energy Arena for the preliminary final where they will either host the Pioneers, Falcons, Spectres or Tornadoes.
If successful, they will go straight through to the women's conference grand final.
Braves women are the South conference minor premiers after finishing the regular season with a 20-2 record.
