Herbert seven shots off lead ahead of BMW Championship final round

Lucas Herbert will need to avoid any trouble during the final round of the BMW Championship in order to progress to next week's PGA Tour final.
Herbert finished the third round at Wilmington Country Club with a three-under par scorecard which lifted him up to T18 on the leaderboard at five-under total, seven shots behind leader Patrick Cantlay (-12)
Advertisement
Herbert's third round was hindered by two avoidable double-bogeys which cost the 26-year-old valuable strokes.
His front nine was incredible, starting the day with back-to-back birdies on the first and second, followed by four straight pars, then two more birdies on holes seven and nine to make the turn at four-under for the day.
Trouble then emerged on the par-five 12th and par-tree 13th after both approach shots found water which resulted in Herbert carding consecutive double bogeys.
He then bounced back on the remaining five holes with three more birdies to move back under par, five-under total on the leaderboard.
Fellow Aussie Adam Scott sits T4 at 10-under.
Currently ranked 56th on the FedEx Cup standings after last week's first round of playoffs at the St Jude Championship where he missed the cut, Herbert will need to finish near the top of the leaderboard to make the final field of 30 for next week's showdown at East Lake Golf Club.
Herbert tees up in the final round in the early hours of Monday morning alongside Brendan Steele.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.