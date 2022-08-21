Bendigo Advertiser
Scoresheet error hands Colbinabbin A-reserve second semi final win

By Kieran Iles
Updated August 21 2022 - 12:33am, first published 12:00am
ELMORE is determined to move on quickly after conceding its chance of a direct passage into this season's HDFNL A-reserve grand final.

