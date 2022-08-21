Scoresheet error hands Colbinabbin A-reserve second semi final win

ELMORE is determined to move on quickly after conceding its chance of a direct passage into this season's HDFNL A-reserve grand final.
Saturday's semi-final clash between Elmore and Colbinabbin at Gunbower was called off at half time after it was discovered the Bloods had played a player not listed on the team sheet.
The match was awarded to the Grasshoppers - who led at half time - and advanced to the grand final at Huntly on September 3.
Unfortunately for the Bloods, it was the second time this season they have lost a match on a scoresheet technicality.
Elmore was stripped of a win and its entire match score from an emphatic 84-25 victory against Huntly following a similar infringement in its round 17 match on July 30.
The decision proved pivotal in the Hawks eventually claiming fifth spot and the Bloods losing top spot to White Hills.
Elmore and White Hills clashed in Saturday's second semi-final at Gunbower, with the Demons prevailing by five goals.
Elmore netball operations manager Cindy Clarkson described Saturday's situation as 'very unfortunate'.
"It's unfortunate that a human error has happened; with injuries, illnesses, things had to change, unfortunately, the scorebook got missed," she said.
The Bloods, who finished the A-reserve season on top with an impressive 14-3 win-loss record, one win ahead of the Grasshoppers, will still have the chance to qualify for the grand final through next weekend's preliminary final.
The Bloods' A-grade and A-reserve teams will be aiming to join their 13-and-under team, which has already booked its spot on grand final day with a win over Lockington-Bamawm United.
Their B-grade team will also play in next week's preliminary final.
HDFNL manager and netball operations Jan Mannes said it was disappointing for Elmore to be affected for a second time.
She said the league had cautioned clubs 'dozens of times' throughout the season about ensuring the correct details were supplied on scoresheets.
"It's drummed up into the clubs," she said.
"It happened a couple of years ago at Heathcote with White Hills in the (B-grade) finals, the same thing. It's not like it's a new thing.
"We drum it into them and tell them to come as early as possible, bring their cards, whatever, to prepare names on the team sheet, but mistakes can happen.
"It's human, everyone makes mistakes. Luckily Elmore has a second chance (next Saturday)."
An intriguing finals series so far for Colbinabbin's A-reserve team included a stirring overtime win over White Hills in the previous weekend's qualifying final.
