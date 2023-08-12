SATURDAY SCOREBOARD - today's football results across the region

Sandhurst 13.13 (91) def Gisborne 5.12 (42).
South Bendigo 27.17 (179) def Maryborough 8.6 (54).
Golden Square 23.12 (150) def Castlemaine 3.7 (25).
Strathfieldsaye 32.17 (209) def Kangaroo Flat 9.9 (63).
Eaglehawk 19.10 (124) def Kyneton 5.7 (37).
LBU 13.8 (86) def Elmore 7.8 (50).
North Bendigo 21.2 (128) def Heathcote 13.14 (92).
White Hills 21.20 (146) def Huntly 3.7 (25).
Leitchville-Gunbower 14.10 (94) def Colbinabbin 12.11 (83).
Pyramid Hill 28.12 (180) def Newbridge 7.5 (47).
BL-Serpentine 15.22 (112) def Maiden Gully YCW 9.7 (61).
Marong 20.17 (137) def Mitiamo 6.6 (42).
Inglewood def Calivil United.
Boort 16.18 (114) def St Arnaud 11.4 (70).
Wedderburn 11.13 (79) def Nullawil 11.8 (74).
Sea Lake Nandaly 19.12 (126) def Donald 6.2 (38).
Charlton 15.6 (96) def Wycheproof-Narraport 12.8 (80).
Maldon 18.12 (120) def Dunolly 6.10 (46).
Natte Bealiba 23.16 (154) def Rovers 2.3 (15).
Harcourt 16.26 (122) def Avoca 6.6 (42).
Lexton 12.15 (87) def Newstead 13.8 (86).
Trentham 23.18 (156) def Royal Park 11.5 (71).
Navarre 19.12 (126) def Talbot 6.6 (42).
Carisbrook 53.19 (337) def Campbells Creek 1.3 (9).
