MITIAMO sounded a warning that it is as hungry as ever for finals success with an emphatic 16-goal win over Marong in Saturday's qualifying final at Malone Park.
The Superoos, led from the front by outstanding shooting performances from playing coach Laura Hicks and season 2022 recruit Carly Scholes, overpowered the Panthers in a 57-41 victory.
Even more impressively, the win came on Marong's home court.
The last team to be crowned premiers following its 2019 grand final triumph over Newbridge, Mitiamo set up a showdown against Maiden Gully YCW in next week's second semi-final at Serpentine.
The winner will be the first team through to this season's grand final, to be played at Marist College on September 10.
Playing its first A-grade final in a decade, Marong was seemingly always on the back foot after falling behind early in the contest.
The Panthers were able to limit the damage in the opening stanza to trail by three goals at quarter time, but found themselves eight goals down at half time as the Superoos asserted their authority.
Marong coach Bianca Garton attempted to stem the tide with several positional changes in the third term, but it was to no avail as Mitiamo increased its lead by four goals at three quarter time.
In a sign they mean business this finals series, the Superoos finished with a 15-11 final quarter to cap a dominant 16-goal win.
It was the type of performance coach Hicks was hoping would set the tone for their finals campaign.
"We had a great start, which really set us up. We got that nice lead in that very first five or 10 minutes of the game and that stood us in good stead for the rest of the game," she said.
"I was very happy with the seven players on the court, they all did their job.
"We built our lead every quarter, so it was pleasing we had no real lapses in a quarter.
"It was a really good win for us. I feel we are playing some really good netball at the right time."
The Superoos have now won eight of their last nine games, ensuring they will have plenty of confidence going into next week.
"The second half of the season we have really stepped it up, which is good, but there's still room for improvement, which is good too," Hicks said.
"There are a few things we can still work on and that will be the focus at training on Thursday and then we'll launch into next week.
"We will have to be at our best to compete with YC as they are obviously sitting up on top comfortably, but I think after today we are looking pretty consistent."
Their goal shooting tandem aside, the Superoos got influential performances from centre Amelia Ludeman and defender Abbey Battersby, albeit there were no weak links across the court.
It was the second straight double figures win by Mitiamo over Marong after the teams drew their earlier season game.
A disappointed Garton said the Panthers had struggled from the outset against a well-drilled and experienced Superoos.
"It was definitely not the way we wanted to come out and play, especially after being out of finals for so long, but we will definitely learn from it and can only look forward to next week," she said.
"We didn't get a rhythm - couldn't find it.
"We made multiple changes to try and shut down Mitiamo, but we just couldn't break their momentum and they just seemed to run over the top of us.
"Both of their shooters - they didn't miss; and Amelia Ludeman, you need to play extremely well to be able to shut her down."
Garton felt a first-up loss would fuel the fire in the belly for next week's cut-throat semi-final against Calivil United, which defeated Bridgewater 61-56 in Sunday's elimination final at Mitiamo.
The Demons led at every change, including by nine goals at three quarter time, before the Mean Machine rallied to finish within five goals on the back of a superb shooting performance from Claudia Collins.
Collins, who spent the first three quarters in defence, went forward in the last quarter and galvanised the Mean Machine with 13 of her team's 18 goals.
Calivil United joint coach Karen Pascoe was ultimately pleased with her team's performance.
"That's all you need in a final is a win, you don't care about the scoreline - a win's a win," she said.
"Building that (10-goal) lead in the first half really set it up for us."
Goal shooter Mia McCrann-Peters produced a best on court performance with 44 goals for the Demons, who got big games from wing attack Jarileey Scholtes, goal attack Tia Steen and goal defence Jasmine Condliffe.
Bridgewater ends the season in fifth place.
