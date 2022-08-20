Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

LVFNL powerhouse Superoos make early finals statement

By Kieran Iles
Updated August 21 2022 - 7:11am, first published August 20 2022 - 11:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MITIAMO sounded a warning that it is as hungry as ever for finals success with an emphatic 16-goal win over Marong in Saturday's qualifying final at Malone Park.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.