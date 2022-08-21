Minor premiers Gisborne too good for Eaglehawk

Gisborne celebrated its first BFNL minor premiership in a decade by thrashing Eaglehawk by 80 points at Gardiner Reserve.
On the rebound from their second loss of the season, the Bulldogs put the Hawks away with a dominant first half.
They kicked five goals to one in the first term and followed up with five goals to two in the second quarter to set up their commanding 17.15 (117) to 5.7 (37) win.
Star midfielder Brad Bernacki took off where he left off.
In his first BFNL game since round eight, Bernacki had a swag of possessions and kicked four goals.
The Essendon VFL midfielder looks primed for a big a finals series.
In a pleasing sign for the Dogs, classy forward Ethan Foreman kicked four goals, while youngster Matt Merrett played one of his best games for the club.
"The main thing is Ethan Minns, Jaidyn Owen, Liam Rodgers and Brad Bernacki came back in and got through the game,'' Gisborne coach Rob Waters said.
"We had a couple of niggles after playing two games in a row in the slush, but you expect that.
"(Forward) Josh Kemp was a late out today, but he'll be fine for the second semi-final."
The 80-point loss brought Eaglehawk's 2022 campaign to a close.
The Hawks showed flashes through the year, but ultimately weren't consistent enough to be a worthy finals team.
Their four best players against Gisborne - Dillon Williams, Billy Evans, Ben Thompson, Noah Wheeler,- will probably make up the top four in the club best and fairest award.
Gisborne will enjoy next weekend off and await the winner of the qualifying final between Strathfieldsaye and Golden Square.
"We'll have a quiet night Tuesday night and then we'll start to ramp things up,'' Waters said.
"We'll train in Bendigo next Saturday morning and then head across to the QEO to watch our thirds, seconds and all our netballers.
"We've got five netball teams in the finals and all our football teams in, so it's a great time for the club."
