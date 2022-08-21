Bendigo Advertiser
Minor premiers Gisborne too good for Eaglehawk

By Adam Bourke
Updated August 21 2022 - 4:02am, first published 4:00am
ON TARGET: Ethan Foreman kicked four goals and was one of Gisborne's best players in the win over Eaglehawk.

Gisborne celebrated its first BFNL minor premiership in a decade by thrashing Eaglehawk by 80 points at Gardiner Reserve.

