Demons head to another HDFNL netball grand final

PERENNIAL powerhouse White Hills has booked its place in the 2022 HDFNL A-grade grand final with a determined five-goal win over Elmore on Saturday.
The Demons - premiers in the last two seasons when finals were played in 2018 and 2019 - withstood a spirited Bloods challenge to prevail 61-56 at Gunbower.
It has put White Hills into a fifth straight grand final.
The Demons lost to Colbinabbin in 2016 and 2017 before going back-to-back.
No finals were played last year, which was preceded by no season in 2020.
Dual premiership coach Lauren Bowles said her side was stoked to have earned a crack at another grand final after another gripping contest between the top-two rivals.
"It was a great battle and an awesome contest; real quality netball," he said.
"It was always the hope we'd work extra hard today and get through (to a grand final).
"You try not to put too much pressure on your shoulders in games like these because you still have that second chance, but we went into the game confident.
"But so would have they.
"We were able to stick to our game plan."
While it took a massive effort from all seven players on court, the charge was led by in-form goal attack Alyssa Cole and goal keeper Molly Johnston, who took on the toughest job in HDFNL netball on Elmore goal shooter Gabe Richards.
Cole carried on the form that earned her third place in this year's Esther Cheatley Medal count behind Heathcote's Brooke Bolton and runner-up Tahnee Cannan, who performed well in centre for the Bloods on Saturday.
In an evenly-shared load, Cole finished with 29 goals, while goal shooting team-mate Olivia Treloar contributed 31.
For Elmore, Richards dominated the scoresheet with 45, including all 13 of the Bloods first quarter goals and 12 of 15 in the last.
The Demons led by eight goals at half time, before the Bloods continually rallied in the second half.
Bowles praised her players' determination and composure in withstanding a fierce Bloods challenge.
"It was a brilliant team effort - we would not have got across the line if it wasn't for everyone's defensive pressure and hard work in attack," she said.
"It's a great feeling to have made the grand final.
"I'm sure Elmore would have walked away still pleased with their game.
"We've been the top two teams all year and we really showcased some great netball today and seem to bring out the best in each other."
The Bloods were without their injured playing coach Allira Holmes, who injured her hamstring in the qualifying final win over Mount Pleasant, while Andrea Wilson missed a second straight final with a calf injury.
In brighter news, goal keeper Kelsey Niven, who injured her ankle in last week's win over the Blues, took her place in defence and was a solid contributor.
Dominant minor premiers last season and league leaders for much of this season, Elmore will head into a preliminary final showdown against Colbinabbin, after the Grasshoppers upset Mount Pleasant in Sunday's first semi final at Toolleen.
The Grasshoppers, who had not beaten the Blues in two previous attempts this season, won 36-34.
A spirited win was led by best on court Tanzin Myers in defence and Elizabeth Ingram.
Ivy Harrop was a standout for the Blues, who end their season in fourth place.
