Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Greater Bendigo COVID-19 numbers stabilise after days of falls

Updated August 21 2022 - 5:52am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture: SHUTTERSTOCK

GREATER Bendigo has recorded another 63 new COVID-19 cases.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.