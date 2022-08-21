Greater Bendigo COVID-19 numbers stabilise after days of falls

GREATER Bendigo has recorded another 63 new COVID-19 cases.
The municipality's total case numbers are now hovering at 456 after several days of steady falls last week.
Seventeen of the newest cases were found in Bendigo's 3550 postcode.
Another 12 were found in Kangaroo Flat's 3555 postcode and seven in Eaglehawk's 3556 postcode.
Twenty more surfaced in the regional 3551 post code and the rest elsewhere in Greater Bendigo.
Elsewhere, the Macedon Ranges recorded 15 cases, Mount Alexander two, the Central Goldfields six, Loddon five, Campaspe 15, Buloke three and Gannawarra two.
