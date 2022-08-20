Boxofchocolates delights in return to form

CLASSY Bendigo pacing mare Boxofchocolates gave harness racing followers a reminder of her unusual potential with a dominant win at Lord's Raceway on Friday night.
The lightly-raced Kent Harpley-trained seven-year-old returned to top form in a highly-impressive 10.3m win over the 2150m trip.
It was her first win in nine starts since her last win in August last year at Ballarat.
That win gave Boxofchocolates, who is owned by prominent harness racing industry figures John and Kay Campbell, the impressive stat line of seven wins from her first 10 starts after she reeled off six straight victories at the start of a career.
Win number eight at start 19 was the second with Greg Sugars in the cart.
The star driver was clearly impressed by the performance.
"She's obviously a highly talented mare and she showed that by starting her career in a blaze of glory by winning (six) in a row," he said.
"But she was basically running on emotion or raw ability; she was a bit uncontrollable and her own worst enemy.
"That always catches up with you when you get up through the grades.
"But Kent (Harpley) and the team have done a good job, backing her off and testing her to be a racehorse over the last six or 12 months or so.
"She's a pleasure to drive now."
(Early in her career) she was basically running on emotion or raw ability; she was a bit uncontrollable and her own worst enemy.- Greg Sugars
Only making her debut as a five-year-old with a win at Bendigo in June 2020, Boxofchocolates is your classic late maturer
"She didn't race as a young horse because she was too wayward - (she) just took a long, long time to get to hand and to get her under control enough to make the races," Sugars said.
"What she was doing that first prep was quite staggering, it just showed her raw ability.
"But she was far from a racehorse. As you go up through the grades, you can't be one dimensional, you need to be able to adapt to different situations and drivers need to be able to keep control.
"All the work they have done in recent times to get her that way has been quite phenomenal really.
"They have done a super job. Credit to Kent and the owners for being so patient."
Sugars reserved praise for Bendigo teenager Taylor Youl for her role in the early part of Boxofchocolates' current preparation.
The 18-year-old, who is Harpley's niece, drove the mare in her first three starts back after a nearly nine-month break, the best of which was a fourth at Bendigo on July 12.
"She's a special horse to her (Youl) and probably one of her all-time favourites and will be forever I'd say," Sugars said.
"She did a great job in the early preparation with this horse and getting it to where she is.
"Definitely a shout-out to her."
Youl is currently based with David Miles' stable at Romsey.
