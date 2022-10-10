Our Lone Star heads to Caulfield

BENDIGO trainer Sean Mott admits it's a case of damned if you do, damned if you don't for his dual city winner Our Lone Star on Group 1 Thousand Guineas Day at Caulfield on Wednesday.
Mott says his talented five-year-old gelding could not have drawn much poorer in barrier 15 in a 16-horse field for the 1400m benchmark 70.
But given the uncertainty of rain on race programming in recent times and the fact Our Lone Star will be 18 days between runs by the time Wednesday rolls around, he has no option but to press on and hope for the best.
Mott is comforted, however, by a few other factors working in his horse's favour.
"The barrier seriously diminished his winning chances, but it's been a target race for the horse, he's prepped well and there's no reason not to run except for the gate," he said.
"One thing I have worked out with this guy is he is a 'target race' horse, particularly second-up and over 1400m. He's been very effective.
"He's had three second-up runs for a win, a second and a third and he's had four starts at 1400m for a win, a second and a third and one unplaced when he got back in the field on a leader's track.
"That's why I targeted this race, given his rating and the conditions of the race.
"I'm happy with everything except the barrier. All the main chances have drawn favourably, so he just gets into an awkward position in running.
"But a lifetime in racing, you get used to these things.
"He has to run - he's 18 days between runs going into Wednesday and there's nothing else for him if I don't run.
"He needs this run to go to his next one."
Mott said he was reasonably happy with Our Lone Star's first-up run from a spell when he finished 4.6 lengths from the winner over 1200m at Mornington on September 24.
"I never ever thought I'd ever be running him at 1200m at Mornington, but just that wet week ... my intention was always to run him at Benalla the day before," he said.
"I'd geared his preparation around that, but when it came up as a heavy 10 and he was going to have to carry 60.5kg, and he hadn't trialled for a month, that just became a no-no.
"So I elected to go to Mornington ... and the fact I could get Alana Kelly to ride him.
"He was always going to get a better run on a better surface and come out the other side better."
Mott viewed the engagement of Kelly on Wednesday as a definite plus for Our Lone Star.
"She's got the complete skill set - she's just a natural," he said.
"She is going to be around for a long time winning races. I'm happy to use her whenever I can get her."
The 23-year-old has ridden Our Lone Star on three occasions, highlighted by their benchmark 70 win at Sandown in April this year.
It was one of two city wins for the son of Magnus out of the mare Miss Kempinsky.
His biggest of three wins from 16 career starts came in the $135,000 Flt Lt Peter Armytage Handicap (1700m) at Flemington on Anzac Day in 2021.
A strong central Victorian presence in Wednesday's race includes the Shane Fliedner-trained Air Defence and Kyneton trainer Liam Howley's last-start Bendigo winner Master Bartholdi.
The Kyneton-trained Lovin' Laughs is the second emergency.
Meanwhile, Bendigo trainer Matthew Enright will bypass Wednesday's 2000m benchmark 78 at Caulfield with Wertheimer and will instead target this Sunday's Horsham Cup (2100m) with the five-year-old.
