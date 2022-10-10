Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Our Lone Star heads to Caulfield

By Kieran Iles
Updated October 11 2022 - 1:20am, first published October 10 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Our Lone Star, ridden by Alana Kelly, wins at Sandown in April this year. The five-year-old gelding will line up in the benchmark 70 handicap over 1400m at Caulfield on Wednesday. Picture: Scott Barbour/Racing Photos

BENDIGO trainer Sean Mott admits it's a case of damned if you do, damned if you don't for his dual city winner Our Lone Star on Group 1 Thousand Guineas Day at Caulfield on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.