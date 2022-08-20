Herbert six shots off lead at BMW Championship

Lucas Herbert will start the third round of the BMW Championship six shots behind leader Adam Scott.
During the second round Herbert carded a one-under par round to finish at two-under total and T33 on the leaderboard.
Herbert was one-over on the front nine which included six pars, two bogeys and a birdie on the par-three second.
The birdie on the second saw Herbert hit a solid tee shot to within eight feet, which he then easily rolled in for birdie.
On the back nine at Wilmington Country Club he was two-under which included five pars, one bogey and three birdies.
Herbert's birdie on the par-three 13th was a near ace as his tee shot came to rest less than one foot from the pin, which he tapped without hesitation.
He heads into the third round six shots behind Scott and will get back to business at 12.45am (AEST) on Sunday morning alongside Keith Mitchell.
Currently ranked 56th on the FedEx Cup standings after last week's first round of playoffs at the St Jude Championship where he missed the cut, the 26-year-old will need to finish near the top of the leaderboard to make the final field of 30 for next week's showdown at East Lake Golf Club.
