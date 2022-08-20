Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Hustlers Reef path is OK, Bendigo council staff say despite man's fall

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated August 20 2022 - 4:15am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SAFETY CONCERNS: Aldo Penbrook and his wife Lorraine Neades walk their dog on a Hustlers Reef Reserve track they say needs an upgrade. Picture: NONI HYETT

A Hustlers Reef Reserve path only poses a moderate risk to pedestrians, council officers say in a blow for petitioners who want to stop more people slipping and falling there.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.