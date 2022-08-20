A Hustlers Reef Reserve path only poses a moderate risk to pedestrians, council officers say in a blow for petitioners who want to stop more people slipping and falling there.
But the City of Greater Bendigo could add warning signs at entrances to the North Bendigo reserve if councillors sign off on Monday.
Fourteen people are lobbying to transform the dirt path after a man walking his dog slipped over.
The man might have had minor injuries but showed the risks the council faced should any other injured members of the public decide to sue, petition organiser Aldo Penbrook said.
"The area is being promoted to tourists and it certainly has visitor potential, so that health and safety element is really important," he said.
Erosion has long been a problem on the path, Mr Penbrook said.
Council officers have confirmed they have insurance protections in place.
They say other municipal paths need major upgrades more urgently.
A concrete path could cost up to $135,000 once appropriate drainage was factored in, officers have told councillors.
"Potentially the city could leave the site as is and accept the level of risk associated with the path and its users, noting the insurance cover," the council officers said.
They believe signs would show the council had taken appropriate steps to warn people of potential hazards.
Signs would also allow people to make their own decisions based on their abilities, officers said.
