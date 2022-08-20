RICHMOND Tigers president Peggy O'Neal AO will spearhead regional Victoria's 2026 Commonwealth Games preparations.
The state government has unveiled identities of key board directors tasked with delivering the major event.
It is part of a whirlwind of preparations for the games now that Birmingham's event has finished.
Bendigo is among four regional hubs that will host the games and the government expects to reveal a host of major decisions in coming months including the location of the city's athletes village.
Sporting bodies are also expected to lock in their preferences for sports locations including in central Victoria.
Orienteers are among some of the first out of the gates.
Their peak sporting bodies this week confirmed the Bendigo region is their first choice.
The City of Greater Bendigo is racing to finish its Games funding wish list as deliberations continue on multiple sports and cultural venues crying out for upgrades.
Co-host the City of Ballarat wants to stuff 10 years of building projects into three to be ready for the Games' launch.
Tight timelines are expected to create challenges for councils, the government and the incoming board of directors.
Ms O'Neal became the Tigers' first female president in 2013.
The trailblazer will chair a board full of highly respected professionals with a lot of corporate and life experiences, Commonwealth Games delivery minister Jacinta Allan said.
Other board members include elite sports leader Belinda Duarte and corporate and public sector executive Lisa Gray.
Representatives from the Commonwealth Games Federation and Commonwealth Games Australia will also join the board.
They include Dame Louise Martin, Katie Sadleir, Ben Houston and Craig Phillips.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
