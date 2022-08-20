Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Trailblazing Richmond president Peggy O'Neal to chair Commonwealth Games

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated August 20 2022 - 3:03am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GAMES PREPARATIONS KICK OFF: Richmond Tigers president Peggy O'Neal revealed as chair of Commonwealth Games directors. Picture: SUPPLIED

RICHMOND Tigers president Peggy O'Neal AO will spearhead regional Victoria's 2026 Commonwealth Games preparations.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.