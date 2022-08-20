Dear reader,
It's early Saturday morning as I sit in my home office thinking back to the week that was, and the highlights from last night's Bendigo Business Excellence Awards.
All told, 15 winners were announced for the night across a diverse range of industries, but the one thing that stands out for mine is the calibre of the speeches made by the ever so gracious winners.
The gratitude to staff, the recognition of doing it tough these past few years, the support from family and the general community and the genuine happiness at having won an award for doing something they are so invested in.
It's been a long time between drinks for these awards - about 1106 days to be precise, but Friday night was a ripper.
A huge congratulations should go to the Be.Bendigo board and the wards committee who put together one of the nights of the year.
And to see a manufacturing business win (Bendigo Pottery) win the overall major category of Business of the Year says a lot.
It might not mean a lot to a lot of Victorians, but this week the countdown to the November 26 state election crossed the 100-days threshold.
The four year set term was introduced by Labor following the 2002 election won by Steve Bracks.
Ironically, Bracks went to the polls early, a trigger that's only ever pulled to suit the incumbent.
But that was then and this is now. Victorian politics in 2022 has become a quagmire.
As the major parties continue to trade barbs disguised as allegations about one another's integrity, corruption, deception and fraud, voters have probably already had enough.
And there's still 97 days to go until the election.
There's a growing chord of discontent among some of our city-based journos and commentators at how the 2026 Commonwealth Games are going to be staged, and just how successful they might be.
Whether it's a fear of missing out (FOMO) or a revelation of just how ignorant some of these people are, the reality is the state government has put its hand up to host these games in the regions as a guinea pig for how future versions of the Commonwealth Games might be staged.
If that helps create legacy infrastructure for regional Victorian cities including Bendigo, then let's get on board.
Some of our community and civic leaders have mentioned in despatches that it normally takes about six years to stand up a Commonwealth Games.
Regional Victoria - and specifically the cities of Bendigo, Ballarat and Geelong, together with the Gippsland region, are going to do it in a bit more than half that time.
They won't be back - at least not in this humble editor's lifetime, so why wouldn't we look to make the most of what's on offer.
Already, the strong Indigenous history of our region, the links, the way we work together, the respect that continues to grow, the healing, the cultural significance and the love of Country is emerging as something integral to the way these Games will be staged and celebrated, at least in our region.
That can only be a good thing.
The 2026 Games give us a chance to not just promote Bendigo to the world, but in the lead up, to introduce new and improved sporting facilities, better cycling and walking tracks, better links between the education sector and business. It's a chance to introduce more programs about healthy living, the benefits and opportunities gained from being more active, a massive volunteering program and a chance to sit back when this is all over and be incredibly proud, not just of what we achieved, but also what we will have for generations to come.
Earlier this week, a bunch of us in the newsroom completed some rather excellent training with our senior editorial trainer.
It was a fascinating experience - and one where the younger journos at the other end of the board room table taught this old hack a few tricks and then some.
Keep an eye out for some of those new tricks in what the Addy journos bring to their digital stories as we look to put this training into practice in the weeks and months ahead.
After being stepped through how to shoot, edit and produce video on our iPhones, the tables were quickly turned when the journos decided to interview me for an Addy video training tool.
Journalists don't like being asked questions - it runs contrary to what we otherwise do, but the show must go on.
After a few gentle prods, someone asked what I liked about being an editor.
Easy.
"I love the chance to tell stories and to help people tell stories. I love coming into the newsroom every day and having some idea about what we're going to do and walking out surprised.... I love what I do."
Thanks again for your support - it helps us to keep telling stories - just like the ones below.
Peter Kennedy,
Editor - Bendigo Advertiser
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
