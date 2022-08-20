It's been a long time between drinks

The 2026 Games give us a chance to not just promote Bendigo to the world, but in the lead up, to introduce new and improved sporting facilities, better cycling and walking tracks, better links between the education sector and business. It's a chance to introduce more programs about healthy living, the benefits and opportunities gained from being more active, a massive volunteering program and a chance to sit back when this is all over and be incredibly proud, not just of what we achieved, but also what we will have for generations to come.