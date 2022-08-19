TWO dogs rescued on Wednesday night from a Tarnagulla mineshaft are safe and in need of a loving home, a Loddon Council spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said the mixed breed animals are doing "well" considering their ordeal.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
The Oscar 1 mine rescue team, one of the CFA's specialised rescue teams, entered the mineshaft around 8.30pm on Wednesday night after barks were heard in the area and the two canines were found 15 to 20 metres down the hole.
Wildlife Rescue volunteers were on scene to care for the dogs when they emerged and they are now under the care of the Loddon Shire Council.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.