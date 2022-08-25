QUALIFYING FINAL
2.20pm Saturday at QEO.
For the first time in three years a BFNL finals series will be played - and it begins with two combatants who are no stranger to meeting each other at this time of the year.
The Bulldogs and Storm will clash in the qualifying final, with the winner to earn a shot at Gisborne in next week's second semi-final.
It's the second meeting in as many weeks between the two, with the Bulldogs having comfortably beaten the Storm by 47 points at Tannery Lane last Saturday.
The Bulldogs - who are on the best winning streak of the five finalists with five in a row - have had the measure of the Storm in both encounters so far this year having also convincingly won by 58 points in round nine.
Scoring usually isn't an issue for the Storm, but they have managed just nine goals in their two games against the Bulldogs this season in what is testament to the defensive side of the Golden Square game.
It should be a much stronger Strathfieldsaye side that takes to the QEO on Saturday with co-coach Shannon Geary indicating this week the likely inclusions of himself, ruckman Michael Pilcher, midfielders Riley Wilson and Daniel Clohesy and half-back Harry Conway, while Geary said it was a "wait and see" on workhorse on-baller Cal McCarty following his head knock last week.
Coaches comments:
Christian Carter (Golden Square): "Obviously through COVID we've had some guys in the prime of their careers who have missed the best part of two years of footy, so we've spoken a lot about taking your opportunities when they come.
"We've probably only got one guy out of our best 22... Dylan Hird popped his shoulder out a couple of weeks ago and is probably one to two weeks away.
"Other than that, we're basically a clean bill of health, which is a really good position to be in."
Shannon Geary (Strathfieldsaye): "Coming into the finals is a reset; we've spoken about the home and away being done and finals are obviously a different playing field now.
"We're really excited and getting some players back this week puts a lot of pressure on each other.
"We know our best footy is as good as anyone else's and if we bring it, anything can happen, but that's the same for every side."
Premier Data averages comparison:
Disposals:
Golden Square - 381
Strathfieldsaye - 398
Kicks:
Golden Square - 234
Strathfieldsaye - 245
Handballs:
Golden Square - 147
Strathfieldsaye - 153
Inside 50s:
Golden Square - 61
Strathfieldsaye - 56
Clearances:
Golden Square - 43
Strathfieldsaye - 40
Marks:
Golden Square - 100
Strathfieldsaye - 113
Effective tackles:
Golden Square - 44
Strathfieldsaye - 46
Hit-outs:
Golden Square - 51
Strathfieldsaye - 42
Turnovers:
Golden Square - 70
Strathfieldsaye - 67
This season:
Round 9 - Golden Square 10.20 (80) def Strathfieldsaye 3.4 (22).
Round 18 - Golden Square 12.18 (88) def Strathfieldsaye 6.5 (41).
ELIMINATION FINAL
2.20pm Sunday at QEO.
It has taken 10 years, but South Bendigo is finally back on the finals stage at long last (coincidentally with the same four rivals as their last appearance in 2012).
South Bendigo and Sandhurst will put their seasons on the line against each other in the elimination final, with both not having their finals berth officially locked away until 5pm last Saturday following an enthralling home and race to September.
And if their previous two encounters this year are anything to go by, Sunday should be a belter.
The Bloods have won both clashes with the Dragons so far by eight and nine points, despite Sandhurst star ruckman Hamish Hosking having been the top-ranked player on the ground both times.
While this is the official elimination final, unofficially the Dragons have been playing elimination finals for the past month having needed to win their last four games to secure their spot, so they certainly have momentum on their side.
Coaches comments:
Nathan Horbury (South Bendigo): "We've spoken this week about enjoying the week and being part of finals, which we haven't been part of for 10 years.
"We'll back every player in who goes out there on Sunday to get the job done.
"A lot of the players we've got have come through from that 2018-19 period and haven't had much success at all, so it's really good to see the hard work we've put in over the past few years, including through COVID, has paid off and we're back playing finals footy.
"Hopefully, we can get the job done against Sandhurst and then extend into the second week."
Ashley Connick (Sandhurst): "We think we've had a really good preparation over the past month or so for this weekend.
"Like most clubs have, we had some injury issues in the first two thirds of the year and maybe we've now got a bit of our bad luck out of the way in that regard.
"We feel like we're playing better footy now than at any stage and that we're in a good spot.
"We certainly think our best is good enough and South Bendigo has shown over the year that their best is very good, so it should be a really good contest."
Premier Data averages comparison:
Disposals:
South Bendigo - 339
Sandhurst - 355
Kicks:
South Bendigo - 217
Sandhurst - 211
Handballs:
South Bendigo - 122
Sandhurst - 144
Inside 50s:
South Bendigo - 50
Sandhurst - 52
Clearances:
South Bendigo - 35
Sandhurst - 41
Marks:
South Bendigo - 93
Sandhurst - 84
Effective tackles:
South Bendigo - 41
Sandhurst - 48
Hit-outs:
South Bendigo - 28
Sandhurst - 46
Turnovers:
South Bendigo - 68
Sandhurst - 76
This season:
Round 3 - South Bendigo 14.10 (94) def Sandhurst 12.14 (86).
Round 12 - South Bendigo 16.4 (100) def Sandhurst 13.13 (91).
Luke West (78) - Golden Square, Sandhurst.
Adam Bourke (76) - Golden Square, Sandhurst.
Richard Jones (74) - Golden Square, Sandhurst.
SECOND SEMI-FINAL
2.15pm Saturday at Serpentine.
Either the Panthers or Bulldogs will be one step closer to breaking a lengthy premiership drought when the winner books the first berth in the grand final.
The Bulldogs accounted for Mitiamo by 50 points in last week's qualifying final, while the Panthers have had an extended break as their lead-in to Saturday.
The Panthers had the round 18 bye and then last week off courtesy of finishing on top of the ladder, giving Linton Jacobs' side plenty of time to get over any niggles that naturally come at this time of the year.
One of the enthralling match-ups will be Pyramid Hill full-back Dylan Morison taking on Marong star full-forward Brandyn Grenfell, with Morison going to need plenty of help from his team-mates up the ground to ensure Grenfell isn't being hit lace-out.
This season:
Round 4 - Pyramid Hill 13.9 (87) def Marong 11.9 (75).
Round 13 - Marong 17.12 (114) def Pyramid Hill 10.8 (68).
FIRST SEMI-FINAL
2.15pm Sunday at Calivil.
Mitiamo goes in to Sunday's first semi-final as the higher-ranked team, but the Mean Machine have accounted for their Superoos in both home and away meetings by 23 and 10 points.
The Superoos used up their second chance following last week's qualifying final loss to Pyramid Hill when coach Marcus McKern again lamented his side's skill execution, with the defeat compounded by a hamstring injury to gun midfielder Carl Nicholson and two-game suspension to Matt Grant for striking.
The form of the Mean Machine reads six wins from their past seven games, including a 55-point victory over Bears Lagoon-Serpentine in the elimination final last Sunday with X-factor Andrew Collins sidelined.
It's a formline that should have the Mean Machine brimming with confidence, while ruckman Michael I'Anson will be a big inclusion for the Superoos.
This season:
Round 9 - Bridgewater 15.12 (102) def Mitiamo 10.19 (79).
Round 18 - Bridgewater 16.10 (106) def Mitiamo 14.12 (96).
Luke West (61) - Marong, Bridgewater.
Adam Bourke (59) - Marong, Mitiamo.
PRELIMINARY FINAL
2.15pm Saturday at White Hills.
Who will face Mount Pleasant in the HDFNL grand final - Lockington-Bamawm United or Colbinabbin?
It would certainly be a surprise given they finished two games clear on top of the ladder if it wasn't the Cats, but there's no second chance now after last week's 31-point second semi-final loss to the Blues.
Would expect the Cats to be better for the run last week and one of their key starting points will be winning the clearance battle where they were outpointed by the Blues, while also they have to be better at converting their chances after kicking a wasteful 7.13.
Colbinabbin restored some confidence with its 35-point win over White Hills in last Sunday's first semi-final, but the four-game suspension of star mid/forward Jed Brain is a huge loss.
This season:
Round 8 - Colbinabbin 12.9 (81) def LBU 4.10 (34).
Round 17 - LBU 13.13 (91) def Colbinabbin 7.5 (47).
Adam Bourke (64) - Lockington-Bamawm United.
Luke West (62) - Lockington-Bamawm United.
SECOND SEMI-FINAL
2.30pm Saturday at Sea Lake.
This season:
Round 3 - Donald 11.15 (81) def Birchip-Watchem 9.10 (64).
Round 10 - Birchip-Watchem 10.14 (74) def Donald 10.8 (68).
