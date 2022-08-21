DOMINANT second and third quarters set Pyramid Hill on the path to its biggest win in a Loddon Valley league final for 15 years against Mitiamo on Saturday.
Having scraped over the line against the Superoos by slender margins of five and four points in their home and away meetings, this time the Bulldogs had much more breathing space in the qualifying final, winning by 50 points at Marong.
The Bulldogs prevailed 19.13 (127) to 11.11 (77) and will now take on Marong in the second semi-final at Serpentine next Saturday.
While the margin ended up a comfortable 50 points, it had been Mitiamo that made the early running in the game, racing out to a 22-point lead during the first quarter set-up by a blitz out of the centre square from its star-studded midfield group.
"We were absolutely belted out of the middle in the first half... the centre clearances were 13-3 Mitiamo's way at half-time," Pyramid Hill coach Nathan Fitzpatrick said.
"So considering that, I thought our defence held up really well given Mitiamo had the ball coming out of the centre really hot in that first half.
"I thought we weathered the storm well after Mitiamo got the jump on us... they were up four goals to one at one stage in the first quarter, so we were under some pressure."
Having been jumped early, by quarter-time the Bulldogs had trimmed the Superoos' lead back to two points before gaining control through the second and third terms.
Across the middle two quarters the Bulldogs kicked 12.6 to 4.4 to break the game wide open.
"I thought the third quarter in particular was really good," Fitzpatrick said.
"We made it a lot harder for Mitiamo out of the middle and were able to intercept and then get some good ball movement from half-back."
In what was Pyramid Hill's biggest finals victory since beating Bridgewater by 56 points in the 2007 elimination final, defender Zac Dingwall was named best.
"Zac had the job on Jay Reynolds (four goals) and I thought he did a really good job in competing across half-back, getting a fist in and generating some good ball movement," Fitzpatrick said.
"Ryley Dickens was probably our best on-baller for the day; he was able to win some clearances and put some good pressure on.
"And Dylan Collis, who kicked four goals, was really good across half-forward."
Collis with his four, Bailey George (three), captain Steven Gunther (three), Will Perryman (three) and Seb Relouw (three) were all multiple goalkickers for Pyramid Hill.
In a blow for the Bulldogs - who had lost their previous four qualifying finals - wingman Ed Caburnay suffered a broken collarbone early in the contest to end not only his game, but his season, while Ashton Dye (shoulder) was also injured.
The Superoos also had their injury concerns out of the game, most notably to Carl Nicholson (hamstring), with coach Marcus McKern already ruling the gun midfielder out of next Sunday's first semi-final.
The Superoos were also impacted pre-game with Queensland-based ruckman Michael I'Anson unable to play after his flight was cancelled, with Lucas Matthews (quad) and Ryan Wellington (knee) also notable absentees.
"We were missing a bit in our forward line today without Wellington, Matthews and I'Anson, so we were always going to be up agaisnt it, but the boys kept trying all day, which I was proud of," McKern said.
"But we just lacked a bit of polish and Pyramid Hill had too much leg speed for us.
"We've now got to dust ourselves off and have another crack at it next week."
Jay Reynolds (four) and Harry McCormick (three) combined for seven of the Superoos' 11 goals.
Having had a superb home and away season that should be reflected in Monday night's Harding Medal vote count, gun midfielder Lee Dale was the best for the Superoos.
"Lee was best-on for us by a mile... he was super," McKern said.
"Carl Nicholson was going really well until he got injured; Ross Turner was good and big Nathan Twigg in the ruck played well."
Pyramid Hill Seniors 4.4 9.8 16.10 19.13 (127)
Mitiamo Seniors 4.6 7.7 8.10 11.11 (77)
GOALS: Pyramid Hill Seniors: D.Collis 4, S.Gunther 3, S.Relouw 3, W.Perryman 3, B.George 3, B.Dickens 1, S.Mann 1, A.Dye 1; Mitiamo Seniors: J.reynolds 4, H.McCormick 3, D.Mowat 2, L.Lougoon 1, R.Turner 1
BEST: Pyramid Hill Seniors: Z.Dingwall, R.Dickens, D.Collis, A.Holland, B.Dalton, B.Morison; Mitiamo Seniors: L.Dale, T.Grant, D.Mowat, R.Turner, N.Twigg, D.Thomas
