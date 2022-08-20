MOUNT Pleasant is through to its first Heathcote District league grand final for 16 years after proving too good for Lockington-Bamawm United on Saturday.
Advertisement
The Blues hit the Cats with a barrage of pressure over four quarters in the second semi-final and made more of their chances inside 50 in their 13.8 (86) to 7.13 (55) victory at Gunbower.
And on a warm day on the big Gunbower ground the Blues prevailed despite being two rotations down by half-time following injuries to Bailey White (broken collarbone) and Caelan Smith (shoulder).
There was also a concern for the Blues early in the last quarter when Luke Marchesi came off the field clutching his elbow, but he returned to the field and played the game out.
The 31-point win has propelled the Blues into their first grand final since 2006 - the year they beat Elmore - and has created an opportunity for the league's most successful club to win a 20th flag.
The loss was just the second defeat for the Cats in their 29 games since the abandoned 2020 season.
A week earlier co-coach Darren Walsh lauded Mount Pleasant for the unrelenting brand of finals-calibre football that his side displayed in the qualifying final win against Colbinabbin and the Blues backed it up again with another strong showing on the big stage.
The Blues were led superbly in the middle by best-on-ground ruckman Chris Down, who was hugely influential with his ability to get first hands to the ball ensuring Mount Pleasant had the upper hand in the clearance battle.
"We knew we would have to play four quarters of good footy against Lockington and we were able to do that," Walsh said.
"It was a massive effort by the boys, particularly being a couple of players down from early in the second quarter."
There were two defining periods of the game that proved pivotal in the Blues winning.
The first was a 10-minute salvo to begin the second quarter.
Following a hotly contested first term, the Blues went into quarter-time with a four point lead, 3.2 to 2.4, following a late goal to forward Dean Tydell.
With the game having been evenly poised the Blues were quick to assume control early in the second quarter.
It started in the opening minute of the quarter when forward Travis Baird took a strong contested pack mark and nailed the set-shot.
Three more goals quickly followed with the slick Blues looking dangerous every time the ball went forward as the Cats' defenders were under siege.
Advertisement
Combining their fierce pressure with quick ball movement and dominance out of the middle, the Blues led by 30 points midway through the quarter.
As they had to do, the Cats lifted and had the better of the last 15 minutes of the quarter, but unlike the Blues, couldn't make it count when they had their opportunities.
The Cats could muster just 1.3 for the quarter, their sole goal kicked by co-captain Jarod Bacon.
The Blues led by 22 points at half-time, 7.5 to 3.7, with the challenge having been laid down to the Cats, who couldn't have asked for a better start to the third quarter.
Within 15 seconds of the resumption of play in the third term the Cats had won the ball out of the middle and Jarod Bacon had goaled in a quick response.
Advertisement
The Cats lifted their work around the contest in the third term and dominated possession, but just like in the second couldn't take full advantage on the scoreboard.
The Cats kicked 3.4 for the term, while down the other end the Blues added 2.1.
The second of the Blues' third-quarter goals was one of the pivotal moments of the game.
With the Cats on the charge having cut the deficit to 14 points and the ball on the wing, a 50m penalty was paid to the Blues' Bryce Hinneberg against LBU co-captain Nathan Bacon.
Advertisement
A subsequent second 50m penalty was then paid further up the ground (not against Bacon) taking Hinneberg to the goal-line where he put it through.
The Cats, though, were still close enough, if good enough, entering the final term as they trailed - despite having had two more scoring shots - by 13 points, 9.6 to 6.11.
But then followed the second defining period for the Blues, who kicked three goals in the first 12 minutes of the final term through Jack Hamilton, Ben Weightman and co-coach Adam Baird to kill off the Cats and book their grand final berth.
Adam Baird (three), Tydell (three), who was a strong marking presence throughout the game, and Hamilton (two) combined for eight goals for the Blues.
As well as Down, the better players for the Blues featured three on-ballers in Jesse Tuohey, Baird and Billy Mahony.
Advertisement
The classy Jarod Bacon spent the bulk of the day up forward for the Cats and kicked four of their seven goals, with their score of 55 less than half their season average of 114 heading into Saturday.
"Full credit to Mounts, they were too good for us today... simple as that," LBU coach Brodie Collins said.
"They dominated us out of the middle and were first to the footy. Big Downsy put on a clinic for them in the ruck and, hopefully, we get another crack at them to prove we are a lot better than we were today.
"I think we went into our shell a bit today and it's up to us to be better next week."
Mount Pleasant Seniors 3.2 7.5 9.6 13.8 (86)
Advertisement
Lockington Bamawm United Seniors 2.4 3.7 6.11 7.13 (55)
GOALS: Mount Pleasant Seniors: A.Baird 3, D.Tydell 3, J.Hamilton 2, B.Weightman 1, B.Hinneberg 1, T.Baird 1, N.Butler 1, R.Mcnamara 1; Lockington Bamawm United Seniors: J.Bacon 4, R.McIvor 1, T.Leech 1, A.McMahon 1
BEST: Mount Pleasant Seniors: C.Down, J.Tuohey, A.Baird, B.Mahony, W.Wallace, D.Tydell; Lockington Bamawm United Seniors: L.Atherton, J.Bacon, M.Angove, H.Cobb, T.Bacon, C.Hinks
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.