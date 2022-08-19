Fresh funding will see one of the region's most notorious road prepare for an upgrade.
Fogartys Gap Road in Ravenswood South will be widened and have its shoulders sealed at Woodbrook Road thanks to $1.2 million in Black Spot funding from the federal government.
Advertisement
Bendigo MP Lisa Chesters said the road was known to be a hazardous spot with Mount Alexander Shire identifying the need for safety improvements.
Fogartys Gap Road has seen three fatalities in recent times.
Read more:
Ms Chesters said upgrading Fogartys Gap Road had been a project on the council's books for five years.
"The road is known to be a hazardous spot," she said. "We have lost too many lives on that road.
"The few conversations I have had with people since making the (funding) announcement have had a feeling of relief.
"Every local you talk to says you can't drive at 100km/h on this road."
Mount Alexander Shire mayor Bill Maltby said he commended the federal government for identifying the road as a black spot.
"We're very excited the Federal Government has allocated this money," he said. "Mount Alexander Shire Council has been pursuing this funding for some time.
"It will result in a major improvement in the safety and amenity for residents of the shire, particularly those who live near or use the road."
Ms Chesters said she felt the project was a priority for the region and lobbied her side of the government to push for the funding.
"When council notified me they had applied for funding, I wrote a letter of support," she said. "As it played out the consultative committee at the Victorian level prioritised this road.
"Basically the funding will help create a shoulder, which will improve safety, some trees that create quite a hazard will be removed and the line of sight will be improved.
"It will still be a dangerous stretch of road but it is going to be easier and safer for road users."
Black Spot funding worth $676,000 was also announced for Wood Street between Havilah and Holdsworth roads in Long Gully.
The funding will see a pedestrian crossing installed including a shared path for pedestrians and cyclists on the north side of Wood Street.
Advertisement
"It will be a welcome upgrade that improves safety for those who shop at Long Gully IGA but also those who go to Sunday markets and the Bendigo RSL," Ms Chester said.
"It is important we improve safety - not just for cars and drivers, but also pedestrians and bike riders and all those who use the road networks."
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.